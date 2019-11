Targeting, on one hand, the HNWI’s with available capital, regardless the amount, in their research for a reliable financial advisor, based on objective and concrete criteria. On the other hand, it aims to help investment advisors such as independent asset managers, private bankers or multi-family offices to find new clients while respecting the strict rules on compliance and cross-border management. Olivier Collombin joined Juliette Foster to talk more about the innovative service.