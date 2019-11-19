ISFE WELCOMES GERMAN BUNDESTAG’S APPROVAL FOR 50 MILLION EUROS OF FUNDING FOR VIDEO GAMES SECTOR

ISFE welcomes the decision of the German Bundestag to approve a 50 million euro fund in its 2020 Federal budget for the development of video games.

ISFE CEO Simon Little said: “This funding commitment by the German Bundestag shows important recognition of the potential for Europe’s exciting video games sector to drive innovation and economic progress.

“Video games represent one of Europe’s most compelling economic success stories, and a rapidly growing segment of its creative industries. Europe’s games ecosystem has spawned generations of technological and creative talent that continues to set new standards in innovation, artistry and immersive storytelling. No other form of creative expression so uniquely combines technical and artistic disciplines in ways that allow audiences to actively participate in the story as that of video games. The industry’s track record for pushing boundaries continues to redefine entertainment, generate new business models, and deliver technologies with wide-ranging cross-over potential. Games deliver experiences that enrich the everyday cultural lives of more than half of all Europeans, and inspire new ways of understanding and interacting with the world around us.”

Please read the news release issued by GAME, the German video games association for the full story.

https://www.isfe.eu

Twitter: @ISFE_Games

Gamers are at the heart of what we do.

ISFE ensures that the voice of a responsible video games ecosystem is heard and understood, that its creative and economic potential is supported and celebrated, and that gamers around the world continue to enjoy great gaming experiences.