Axiom Alternative Investments Selects Quantifi’s Cloud Portfolio Risk Management Solution to Support its New Credit Fund

Quantifi , a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Axiom Alternative Investments (Axiom), a leading investment boutique, to support the launch of its new credit fund. The long/short fund invests in credit instruments and aims to capture the value created by structural price anomalies.

The investment management industry continues to grow and is undergoing a period of change, driven by regulatory developments, shifting investor preferences, cost pressures, and advancing technologies. With the launch of its Synthetic Credit Opportunity Fund, Axiom sought to replace their in-house system with an external cloud-enabled solution that provided the advanced functionality necessary to support non-standard products. Quantifi was selected for its ability to provide reliable, accurate results, the flexibility to scale to support future growth and its fast, out of the box implementation approach.

“As our structured credit business is expanding, we wanted a more powerful set of models and analytics. Our decision to work with Quantifi was driven by its strong track record as well as the flexibility and ease of use of the solution,” comments David Benamou, Chief Investment Officer at Axiom Alternative Investments.

For investment managers, Quantifi delivers cross-asset trading, front-to-back operations, position management, enterprise risk management, and regulatory reporting all on an integrated platform. As well as supporting the key regulatory requirements, Quantifi applies the latest technology innovations to provide new levels of usability, flexibility, and ease of integration. This translates into dramatically lower time to market, lower total cost of ownership, and significant improvements in operational efficiency.

“We are delighted Axiom has chosen to partner with Quantifi as they look to grow their business. Axiom is one of a number of new clients to join our investment management client community,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi. “Our success in this space demonstrates the demand for flexible, sophisticated solutions that allow investment managers to accurately quantify and model the risk they face and operate at the highest level of efficiency. We look forward to working with Axiom,” continues Rohan.

Quantifi is a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions. Our award-winning suite of integrated pre and post-trade solutions allow market participants to better value, trade and risk manage their exposures and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Founded in 2002, Quantifi is trusted by the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions including five of the six largest global banks, two of the three largest asset managers, leading hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other institutions across 40 countries.

Axiom Alternative Investments is a leading independent investment boutique sought out for the teams’ unique and niche expertise of the financial sector. Founded in 2009, the company has its headquarters in Paris with a branch in the UK and is regulated by the AMF, FCA and the SEC.

