LeanIX Announces Keynote and Speakers for EA Connect Days Europe 2019

LeanIX, the leading global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced the keynote lineup and full speaker list for its sixth annual EA Connect Days Europe taking place November 26-27, 2019 in Bonn, Germany at the World Conference Center. Each year, more than 400 Enterprise Architects, CIOs, and IT leaders attend to discuss, deliberate and resolve the most significant topics and challenges of EA and beyond.

Sixth-annual EA Connect Days Europe will feature leaders at companies like Twitter, PwC, innogy, and Zalando...

This year’s keynote will be delivered by best selling author and Vice President EMEA of Twitter, Bruce Daisley, who will address the growing concern that something is wrong with modern work. In an entertaining and fact-packed presentation, Daisley will take the audience on a journey into the heart of the problem and explain how the solutions may be more practical than we ever imagined. In addition to being responsible for the development of Twitter across Europe, Daisley is also the host of the UK’s number one business podcast, Eat Sleep Work Repeat, where he interviews psychologists, neurologists, and work experts to discuss how we can better improve the workforce, with a focus on science.

In addition to an engaging keynote from Daisley, EA Connect Days Europe will hold interactive sessions and insightful presentations from leading brands including, LEGO Group, ALDI Süd, EVN, Campari, Pinellas County Florida, Schaeffler, Zalando, Deloitte, PwC and many more. The full speaker list and agenda can be found on the EA Connect Days Europe 2019 event page.

Each session will include practical advice on how to tackle real-life challenges around Application Portfolio Management, Tech Obsolescence, Cloud Transformation and more, giving attendees strategies to implement in daily work. Speakers will inspire with their decisions for the changing demands on Architecture and why the rise of data-driven EA will make you rethink your approach to tooling. In addition to guest speakers, LeanIX community members will share the latest product updates as well as provide hands-on experience with the latest features. Premium Sponsors of the event include Lean42, Deloitte, ITM and Signavio.

In addition to the full speaker lineup, LeanIX also today announced its inaugural Customer Awards, in which the winners will be announced live during EA Connect Days Europe. The awards feature three categories, including “Best Collaborator,” which will be awarded to the customer with the most active users per month; “Fastest Time-to-Value,”which will go to the customer with the fastest and broadest use case implementation with clear business outcomes; and “Strongest Innovator,” which will be awarded to the customer with the most impactful and visible innovation contribution in the LeanIX ecosystem. The awards ceremony will take place on November 26 at 5:25 pm CET.

To learn more about EA Connect Days Europe, see highlights from last year’s event, and register for the upcoming event in November, visit: https://www.leanix.net/ea-connect-days-2019

LeanIX provides the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven architecture decisions. Hundreds of global brands such as Adidas, DHL, Merck, Vodafone, and Zalando use the LeanIX software to increase transparency, visibility, and drive real-time insights and efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to all the people who need it. Use cases include application rationalization, application portfolio management, technology asset management and the management of IT risk and compliance. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with an office in Boston, Massachusetts.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit http://www.leanix.net or @leanix_net on Twitter.