TUNDRA esports signs global FIFA Superstar Musaed 'MSDossary' Al-Dossary

Total Sports Investments as an official representative of TUNDRA esports is proud to announce its high ambitions on the international level with signing the global FIFA Superstar and former World Champion Musaed „MSDossary“ Al-Dossary.

Just shortly after presenting Russian players Anton „Klenoff“ Klenov (22) and Davlyat „dav“ Sagitov (24) during media conference in Moscow, TUNDRA esports is introducing the extension of the team with none other than the global FIFA Superstar and Former World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary from Saudi Arabia.

Rooted in Europe, TUNDRA esports follows a global approach with high-level competitive players from all over the world as well as the importance to develop great player-characters and skilled champions in a healthy and trustful way!

The main goal of the team is to achieve world class in both competitive level and talent development.

More news will be announced very soon.

TUNDRA esports focusses on having a close and trustful relationship with the players and the community and works hard to interact closely together to create not only a team brand but a global phenomenon that will be a huge value to the whole esports community.

