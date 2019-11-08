Luxurious Oceanfront Villa Located Within A Private Five-Star Beach Resort Community in Phuket, Thailand to Auction Without Reserve

A private eight-bedroom estate on the coveted west coast of Phuket will auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Never before listed for sale and located within one of Phuket’s most luxurious beach resorts, Villa Sawan will auction without reserve in cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket. Bidding opens digitally December 6th and ends live in New York City on December 12th.

The 6,127-square-meter resort-style compound boasts western-facing views, lush gardens, and a captivating cove with a restricted access beach at the foot of the property. The original owners spared no expense when developing this “resort within a resort” and invested tens of millions into making Villa Sawan the most luxurious private villa within the resort community. Architectural features include wood floors, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings. Eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms provide ample space for guests to unwind and enjoy the stunning sunset views over the Andaman sea. Outside features include a 25-meter swimming pool with paddling area, two additional pools, access and use of a captivating cove exclusive to Villa Sawan, and tropical, lush gardens. With versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces, as well as a full-service pavilion featuring an industrial kitchen, staff office, storerooms, and accommodation for staff, this exotic, seaside escape provides exquisite privacy alongside magnificent resort amenities.

“Villa Sawan is a unique property in a resort community and vacation destination, which is why I knew we had to partner with Concierge Auctions,” stated listing agent Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket. “Their extraordinary ability to market a property globally and bring multiple qualified buyers to the table in an expedited time frame is exactly what our client needs. I’m thrilled to be working with Concierge to facilitate this sale, and I look forward to the results come auction day.”

Situated on 14 hectares of a protected nature preserve, the resort is home to PRU—Phuket's first and only Michelin star restaurant. The resort features a spa, access to a private beach, infinity pool, modern fitness room, tennis courts, and more. Enjoy the best of Thai culture and cuisine on the exotic island of Phuket, home to delicious dining and fun disco options, or jet off around the world with ease via Phuket International Airport—just 10 minutes away.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

