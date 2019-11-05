VIDEO GAME INDUSTRY ESTABLISHES UNIVERSAL ESPORTS PRINCIPLES FOR FUN & FAIR PLAY

Today, the video game industry, including representatives from across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, released a unifying set of principles for esports engagement. These core principles were developed in a collaborative effort and form a set of values applicable in all aspects of the global esports environments: safety and well-being, integrity and fair play, respect and diversity, and positive and enriching game play.

Esports is experiencing incredible growth – both in terms of viewership and revenues. Esports not only engages players, it has evolved to accommodate increasingly more active participation from its viewers and fans. In 2019, according to Newzoo research, global esports viewership is expected to hit nearly 500 million and revenues are expected to exceed $1 billion USD.

With expectations for continued growth, the esports community has a vested interest in supporting the best conditions for play and the principles are a very public statement of its values. It is vital for all participants to engage actively in esports culture in a positive and enriching way, ensuring esports remains an exciting and inclusive activity and industry at all levels.

Statement from Video Game Industry Associations:

“Our esports community includes the game publishers and intellectual property owners whose games are at the core of the esports ecosystem as well as the players, teams, and tournament organizers who bring this vibrant community to life. As members of this community, we created these guiding principles to foster an esports environment that is vibrant, engaging, fair and fun for everyone. As esports continues to grow, collectively we support an ecosystem of play that can be enjoyed by all members of the community – from international competitions to local community events.

We believe values of respect, diversity, safety, integrity, and fair play should be the foundation upon which positive and enriching esports communities are built. It is our sincere hope that others in the esports community will join us today in welcoming our universal esports principles and affirming belief in an open and inclusive esports environment.”

