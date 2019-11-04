Bidding Open for St. James, Barbados Ultra-Luxe Resort Estate via Concierge Auctions

Located on the famed West Coast of Barbados in the most prestigious St. James Parrish, bidding for the auction of Cove Spring House—previously offered for $40 million—is open now through November 8th in cooperation with Rae "Muffin" Stollmeyer of Barbados Sotheby's International Realty.

Bidding is open on a 10-bedroom estate tucked away on a coral cliff overlooking the Caribbean sea via Concierge Auctions. Located on the famed West Coast of Barbados in the most prestigious St. James Parrish, and previously offered for $40 million, Cove Spring House will auction with a reserve of $25 million in cooperation with Rae "Muffin" Stollmeyer of Barbados Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding will be held through November 8th via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

"The auction of Cove Spring House represents an excellent financial opportunity," stated Tony Young, Project Sales Manager with Concierge Auctions. "Frequented by international celebrity bookings looking for discreet getaways, the property could be a great rental or boutique hotel and is also ideal as a personal vacation or secondary residence."

The main home boasts seven generously-sized bedroom suites, with an additional three bedroom suites in the separate guest house, allowing for up to 20 guests to rest comfortably. The interior boasts Palladian/Georgian architecture, which maximizes natural light and allows the trade winds to cool the home. Designed using coral stone, the stunning main residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, a state-of-the-art media room and fitness center, and multiple balconies and living areas to take in the spectacular ocean vistas.

Outdoor amenities include a resort-style free form pool area with ocean views, a hot tub, multiple covered and uncovered lounge areas, and private beach access for swimming and snorkeling.

Known for its premier golfing, astounding vistas, tropical year-round weather, and never-ending vacation vibe, Barbados is truly a haven in the Caribbean, with Cove Springs being the absolute mecca. Ample outdoor activities including beaching, golfing, and cricket are all at your fingertips, as well as premier watersports such as jet skiing, windsurfing, water skiing, tubing, sailing, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing. Located just 20 minutes from the capital, Bridgetown, and 40 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport, Cove Spring House is a tropical utopia in the heart of the Caribbean.

"Cove Spring House offers luxury amenities in a tropical setting unlike any other in the Caribbean," said Stollmeyer. "With potential for use as a luxury vacation rental or private residence, the auction presents buyers with the unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise, complete with your own private beach access. This incomparable property delivers the ultimate luxe lifestyle and will surely garner global interest."

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

