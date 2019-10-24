Netrix, LLC continues National expansion within greater Southeast

Netrix, LLC, a top tier Microsoft Gold Partner, announced today that it continues its’ investments in national expansion within the greater southeast by hiring Connor Shank as Associate Director for the Southeast region.

Don Penland, Partner, said, “Netrix is investing heavily in our national expansion strategy through the acquisition of key talent and leadership to boost our Microsoft sales and services in multiple regions. Our Microsoft partnership is a priority and adding Connor to our team illustrates our passion and commitment to Microsoft and the southeast region specifically. We will be adding additional leadership in other regions throughout 2020 as well.”

Prior to joining Netrix, Shank held various roles within Microsoft in Nashville. In his new role, Shank will be working directly with Microsoft and other strategic partners to help customers with their digital transformation journeys throughout the region with his team. Shank joins a Netrix family of over 600 global employees with a significant presence in North America, Western and Eastern Europe and India.

“I am very excited to join an organization with a significant focus on Microsoft sales and services and has a growth mindset. The Netrix leadership team is determined to invest in the Microsoft partnership for significant growth for both organizations,” said Shank.

Netrix is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, with focus on helping customers digital transform their businesses by using solutions like Microsoft Teams for collaboration, Azure services for infrastructure and applications and securing those solutions with Microsoft security and compliance technologies.

Netrix, LLC is a global technology organization with resources in technology creation, design, collaboration, integration, maintenance, and management needs. Its concentration is in the areas of unified communications, mobility, data center, network infrastructure, software development, system services, security services, cloud center solutions, audio & visual, and managed services.