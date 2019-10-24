PRESENTATION OF OBTAINED ELEMENT WORKING ON STEM CELLS MULTIPLICATION BY SYNTHESTECH

The Synthestech Company, has the pleasure to invite the international press and its members to a press conference entitled: A big step in the fight against aging.

Presentation of the microelement stimulating the natural multiplication of the number of stem cells.

With Vladislav Karabanov, Head of the project Synthestech and Roman Karabanov, Head of laboratory.

Tuesday, October 29th 2019 at 3pm

Geneva Press Club - Club suisse de la Presse

« La Pastorale » Route de Ferney 106, Genève

(Bus 5 - Direction : Aéroport - Arrêt : Intercontinental)

The Synthestech project is holding a press conference. It will highlight the results of the project’s work in the field of applied low-energy nuclear reactions and element conversion. As well as using these elements in the field of medicine, anti-aging, and human health.

The press conference will present the results of the project, results of the technology, results of the experiments, ongoing research, prospects. Product samples and medical researches will also be presented.

The press conference will be simultaneously translated from Russian to English.

The press conference will be followed by light refreshments.

Looking forward to seeing you on this occasion.

Registration & questions:

info@synthestech.com

tel.: +7 (862) 233-71-55