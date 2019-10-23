Cyber security and encryption expert Securosys integrates with R3’s Corda Enterprise

As part of the partnership, the two companies have delivered packaged integrations between Securosys HSM and Corda Enterprise nodes, covering the major cryptographic keys demanded by some joint enterprise customers to satisfy their stringent compliance requirements.

With production networks coming to market many users have compliance and regulatory needs and are increasingly using hardware security modules (HSMs) to secure sign keys.

Corda, developed by R3, is an open source platform that enables businesses to transact directly and in strict privacy using smart contracts, reducing transaction and record-keeping costs and streamlining business operations.

Todd McDonald, R3 Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, said: “We are pleased to welcome Securosys to the R3 ecosystem of partners. Right from inception we took the decision to design Corda to solve the problem of how to represent real world agreements on a blockchain. R3 is also uniquely positioned to facilitate the emerging token economy in a secure and regulated manner. “

Corda Enterprise is the commercial version which offers features and services fine-tuned for modern-day businesses, enabling businesses to transact directly and in strict privacy using smart contracts, reducing transaction and record-keeping costs.

Securosys has developed tamper proof hardware to store confidential identity keys that ensure the anonynimity of key owners transacting on a Corda business network. Once a transaction has been signed, the key is deleted and there is no possible way to trace the key owner. Robert Rogenmoser, Securosys CEO and Founder, said: “Corda Enterprise has been designed with a strict privacy model to meet the needs of business users.

Securosys Hardware Security Module (HSM) delivers the speed, security and confidentiality of legal identities, working in unison with Corda’s strict privacy model. This process ensures the anonymity of the key owner and the speed of transactions while keeping them secured.

Securosys SA is a market leader in cyber security and encryption based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 2014, Securosys secures the Swiss financial markets on behalf of the Swiss National Bank and protects transactions worth over 100 billion Euros every day. The company serves more than half of Tier 1 banks worldwide with hardware security modules developed and built in Switzerland.

Website: https://www.securosys.com

Management Team: Co-Founder & CEO @RobertRogenmoser, Co-Founder & CTO/CSO @AndreasCuriger, VP of Engineering @MarcelDasen, Head of Sales @ChrisWillemin, Head of Services & Biz Dev @RetoStaeuble, Head of Marketing @GeraldineCritchley, Head of Sales Germany & EU @HansKutter, Head of Sales APAC @GebhardScherrer

R3 is an enterprise blockchain software firm working with a global ecosystem of more than 300 participants across multiple industries from both the private and public sectors to develop on Corda, its open-source blockchain plat-form, and Corda Enterprise, a commercial version of Corda for enterprise usage.

R3’s global team of over 200 professionals in 13 countries is supported by over 2,000 technology, financial, and legal experts drawn from its vibrant ecosystem.

The Corda platform is already being used in industries from financial services to healthcare, shipping, insurance and more. It records, manages and executes institutions’ financial agreements in perfect syn-chrony with their peers, creating a world of frictionless commerce. Learn more at www.r3.com and www.corda.net.

