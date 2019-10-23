The Deal or No Deal game

Deal or No Deal is a game show that has graced screens in many nations. The game “Deal or No Deal” is available in many countries with several gaming platforms providing a version for people to play.

The game which was invented by John de Mol and produced media company Endemol, has evolved a lot since its creation in the Netherlands. Let’s take a look at the game in some of the countries it has aired in.

Germany

The birth of Deal or No Deal took place in Germany under the native name of Die Chance deines Lebens which roughly translates to ‘The chance of your life’. It first aired on 30th April 2000 and ran for six episodes. Although the premise of the game wasn’t the same, it was this original game that led to Deal’s creation.

Potential competitors would fill a studio and split into different sections, consisting of 20 players each. The audience would receive a multiple-choice question, and the players who guessed correct would earn a point for their team. The team who had the least amount of points became eliminated until there were two teams left. At which point there would be a duel between the two for the top spot. The finalist would then go on to play for money, with each correct answer earning them more and more.

This may sound nothing like the Deal or No Deal we have come to love, but in 2002, Endemol created a second part to the show. At the beginning of this new final round, the player could choose from 26 boxes. It was at this point that winning big money wasn’t about knowledge and skill, but complete luck.

In 2004 the show returned under the title of Der Millionen-Deal which is the version that UK fans know today.

The Netherlands

Miljoenenjacht - which roughly translates to ‘Hunt for Millions’ - was the first of many shows to depict a series of boxes containing cash prizes. The show’s host is Dutch actress, Linda de Mol, sister of the game show’s creator John.

After a 15-month break from when the original series aired, the game presented itself in the format that UK fans are familiar with today. Many versions have been in use since it began in 2002. Up until 2010, instead of selecting boxes at random, the player would predict what value was in the box. If they were correct they would win €1,000 for each unopened box, if incorrect, the game would continue.

The Dutch version of the game used to include the option for players to ask the audience about whether they should deal or no deal with the Banker’s offer. The later seasons also saw the 26 identical women, who act as the case models, replaced by men wearing tuxedos.

USA

Deal or No Deal first aired in the states during 2005, and has since seen comedian Howie Mandel as the host. The US game show’s format is exactly the same as the UK’s, where a player selects a briefcase and one by one eliminates the others, receiving offers from the Banker as they go.

Dealing at the right time, if it all, is crucial to winning the game, but as always, there’s the opportunity to walk away with a life-changing amount of money.

In 2018, a new rule came into play whereby the player could offer the Banker a counter offer. If the Banker accepts this, the game is over, but if they reject it, the game continues to the next round.

--

The game has travelled to a total of 84 different countries, some of which have slight variations and different prize money. Nowadays, there are plenty of ways to play the game: social media games, board games, arcades, DVD games, video slot machines and more. It’s quite incredible how this small game transformed into an international giant in a couple of decades.