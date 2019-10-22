SparkUs is the digital coaching platform of choice of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

UNLEASH World - SparkUs, the creators behind the SparkUs Digital Coaching Platform today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a multinational enterprise information technology company has deployed the SparkUs Digital Coaching Platform to provide company-wide coaching to its technical employees worldwide.

Information technology company completes pilot and starts journey towards bringing coaching to its technical employees...

The challenge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) prioritises designing and delivering talent development programs for employee engagement and improving the skills of its workforce. HPE’s overall goal was to maximise the effectiveness of Technical Career Path (TCP) coaching conversations with its technologists. Some of the challenges for HPE to bring coaching to its global technical audience, are:

Coaching scale is costly and time-consuming. It is difficult to periodically analyse, optimise, and report on the coaching process to ensure maximum coaching ROI.

The solution

HPE partnered with SparkUs to utilise its data-driven HR technology and professional coaching support. The SparkUs Digital Coaching platform provides professional customised coaching to large audiences that can be easily monitored, measured, and reported on to ensure maximum coaching ROI. It is the only digital solution to economise the coaching hours of both the coach and the coachee.

The results

The first phase of the pilot of integrating the SparkUs Coaching Platform to HPE’s existing HR Systems has been successful with completion rates of 74% for over 100 people and the company was able to meet the challenges of TCP coaching at scale. SparkUs customised the digital coaching exercises and tools to fit with HPE’s specific technical audience needs and requests.

Thanks in part to the SparkUs platform and its customised content, clear framework, step-by-step guidance, and regular action-tracking, the TCP Coaching program has made a positive impact on the technologists immediate coaching experience and the company’s long-term, sustainable coaching culture.

Ozlem Sarioglu, professional coach and co-founder of SparkUs said:

“It’s really exciting to see that the SparkUs platform truly enables effective coaching conversations and scales effectively at such a large organisation as HPE that will inevitably unlock all of its employees’ potential and drive the company forward.”

Rachael Hunt, Global Strategic Program Manager from HPE said:

“HPE is proud of its culture and the growth opportunities we offer our workforce. We encourage our employees to explore growth and career opportunities across the company. With Sparkus, we co-created an impactful, customized career coaching program that engages employees, helps them explore their potential and plan their career.”

SparkUs is an HR Tech company that provides scalable coaching solutions combining a customisable and secure digital coaching platform, human interaction and action tracking. Its mission is to establish a sustainable coaching culture within organisations so everyone from entry-level employees to senior managers can drive organisations forward. With its ICF accredited coaches, designers, HR tech experts and digital coaching tools, SparkUs helps organisations to unlock their human potential and get future-ready!

https://sparkus.com/

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyse, and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.

https://www.hpe.com/us/en/home.html