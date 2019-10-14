TECNICS APPRAISED AT CMMI LEVEL 3

Tecnics today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by QualityWaves Benchmark LLP.

CMMI® is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

Tecnics is a global IT services company that blends “business & technology expertise” to create value for its customers. With over a one and half decade of experience behind it, Tecnics has become the trusted partner to more than 200 companies, providing Okta, CyberArk, Microsoft, Java, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Salesforce, ServiceNow & Open Source Platforms through a combination of consulting, outsourcing, offshore and specialist services with the support of our CMMI, ISO 27001:2013 and 9001:2015 accreditations and models, the quality standard in software engineering. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, the company maintains advanced software development facilities in the US, UK, ME and in India. For more information, visit www.tecnics.com

Sanjay Jalagam, Co-Founder and Director of Tecnics, said that “achieving CMMI Maturity Level 3 status is an important milestone in our journey towards quality and excellence. CMMI further raises the quality bar to deliver better value to our customers''.

CMMI Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybermaturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.