Where parents go to plan their child’s future

On Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November 2019, more than 7,000 parents and their children are expected at The Independent Schools Show at the Evolution Centre, Battersea Park, London, SW8 4NW.

Schools choices are one of the most difficult decisions for parents and the Independent School Show is designed to help them find out more about what the independent sector offers and to plan their child’s future.

Now in its thirteenth year, this unique event gives parents access to more leading educators than any other event in the UK, with over 240 exhibiting at the show, from nurseries through to sixth form colleges. The list includes famous names in British education such as Fettes College, Harrow School, Cheltenham Ladies’ College, Marlborough College, Wycombe Abbey and Wellington College, as well as independent school groups such as Cognita and GDST. Leading boarding schools from Ireland, Switzerland and the USA are also exhibiting.

Hear from the sector’s leading thinkers in our Education Theatres

With the volume and variety of outstanding schools, a parent’s final selection is painfully difficult - our three London Parents Forum Education Theatres are designed to help further inform parents. They will feature the sector’s brightest thinkers covering a wide range of topics, from affordability and admission requirements, to how parents can support their child to deal with an ever-changing world. Speakers include Sir Anthony Seldon, Patrick Derham OBDE, Ralph Lucas and Susan Hamlyn.

What the schools say:

“The business done over the two days of the Show is key to how and why it is increasingly the shop floor for us schools. Of course it is an opportunity to recruit good pupils (and parents), but quite apart from this – and at least as important – is the fact it’s the best forum by a country mile for the exchange of ideas and gaining an understanding of each other in whichever part of the sector we work.”

Director of Admissions, Marlborough College

What the parents say:

“We heard about the Schools Show so we visited for the day, where we spoke with schools we knew of as well as those we didn’t. Thanks to the experience we are now much clearer and feel more confident in making this huge emotional and financial decision.”

What we say:

“As a parent, I appreciate the various factors affecting this difficult decision, which is probably the most important one we can make for our children. The Show presents parents like me with the opportunity to discover how the different schools work, where their child can flourish and to learn about financial options such as bursaries. For many parents, it has already proved a vital part in their quest.”

David Wellesley Wesley, Show Director and Founder

www.schoolsshow.co.uk/press

ISS also holds international exhibitions in Geneva, Monaco, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Saigon, Ho Chi Minh, Dubai and Istanbul. Visiting parents are both expatriates and families from these regions looking into UK education.

ISS is part of the Next Step Education Ltd group, which offers a comprehensive approach to education, with expert guidance and private tutoring

The full list of speakers and topics in the Education Theatre is published on our website on October 9th: www.schoolsshow.co.uk/talks

The full list of schools exhibiting is updated constantly. The latest list is available here: www.schoolsshow.co.uk/schools