Tresidor Investment Management Selects Quantifi to Support New Fund Launch

Quantifi, a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Tresidor Investment Management LLP (“Tresidor”), a recently launched London-based alternative credit manager led by Michael Phelps, the former Head of European Credit at BlackRock, to provide comprehensive risk and portfolio management systems to support the launch of their new credit fund.

To support Tresidor’s investment strategies they required a cloud-based portfolio management solution that put sophisticated credit risk modelling first, and thereby provided consistent and accurate pre- and post-trade analytics, valuation and risk management across their full breadth of credit instruments. Following a rigorous selection process, Quantifi was chosen ahead of other providers as it offered the most advanced functionality for credit products, the most consistent and integrated approach to modelling credit risk across all types of credit, and the flexibility to easily extend to support Tresidor’s complex trading strategies.

“To support the launch of our fund we wanted a solution with advanced modelling techniques and a flexible, scalable framework. Quantifi’s market-leading credit analytics and open architecture made it the best choice for our fund,” comments Phelps. “Leveraging Quantifi’s advanced modelling techniques helps us make faster, better- informed investment decisions, and with easy access to its model library using their rich set of APIs, we can customise and extend the solution as needed. Quantifi’s cloud-enabled platform will also allow us to scale faster and more efficiently as the fund expands. As a start-up fund we wanted to get up and running in a predictable timeframe, and Quantifi’s support team was instrumental in helping us to achieve this.”

For investment managers, Quantifi delivers cross-asset trading, front-to-back operations, position management, market, credit and liquidity risk management and regulatory reporting, all on an integrated platform. As well as supporting key regulatory requirements including MiFID ll, EMIR and CRD4, Quantifi applies the latest technology innovations to provide new levels of usability, flexibility and ease of integration. This translates into dramatically lower time to market, lower total cost of ownership and significant improvements in operational efficiency.

“We are delighted with Tresidor’s decision to select Quantifi. Tresidor is one of the latest in a series of investment managers to adopt our platform. We worked closely with the Tresidor team to get them up and running quickly and efficiently,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi. “We are focussed on leveraging next generation technology to help start-up funds and large investment managers get ahead of today’s operational and regulatory challenges. Also, having the right technology helps clients capitalize on market opportunities.”

Quantifi is a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions. Our award-winning suite of integrated pre and post-trade solutions allow market participants to better value, trade and risk manage their exposures and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Founded in 2002, Quantifi is trusted by the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions including five of the six largest global banks, two of the three largest asset managers, leading hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other institutions across 40 countries.

www.quantifisolutions.com

Tresidor Investment Management LLP is a London-based alternative investment manager that uses a disciplined fundamental research process to make long and short investments across the full spectrum of tradeable European credit. Tresidor, led by CIO Michael Phelps and CEO Edgar Senior, was established in 2018 and launched its first fund in June 2019.

www.tresidor.com