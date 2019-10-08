SpectrumLeaf Launches Cannadips, A Revolutionary CBD Infused pouch, in Europe

SpectrumLeaf Limited, the London-based company dedicated to premium CBD products, is officially announcing the launch of Cannadips in Europe – a unique in-mouth CBD pouch product that is THC-free, all-natural, discreet and fast-acting. The Californian-based brand utilises a proprietary process that preserves valuable terpenes in its carefully sourced, American-grown hemp. This process also allows an increase in CBD bio-availability for quick mucosal absorption directly in the mouth. The Cannadips in-mouth pouch is the first of its kind in its unique format, and is a revolutionary alternative to smoking or snus that is both tobacco- and nicotine-free.

SpectrumLeaf officially launches Cannadips CBD in Europe through regional distribution partners and Cannadip Europe's own online CBD infused pouches shop.

Commenting on the journey that led to the launch of the Cannadips brand, Felix Sundstrom, CEO of SpectrumLeaf states, “We’ve been working closely with the Cannadips founders in California for the past 18 months to gain a deep understanding of the brand’s story and performance in the US market. For us, the product’s uniqueness truly stood out even amongst the overwhelming number of CBD products and intake formats available today. The Cannadips team have invested immense efforts in product development, which has shown in its product reviews.”

Mr Sundstrom continues, “The nearly unanimous positive feedback from current Cannadips customers further boosted our confidence in the brand. After careful evaluation, we are now ready and very excited to introduce this innovative brand to the CBD space in Europe, and we look forward to hearing back from our customers. In fact, we’re especially curious regarding responses in the smokeless tobacco sector. An example being snus in the Nordic countries, as Cannadips can be described as CBD snus that is tobacco and nicotine-free.”

Founded in Humboldt, California, Cannadips was first introduced to the US market in 2016. Today, the brand continues to improve and evolve its products by regularly engaging with seasoned hemp farmers to obtain high-quality CBD extracts that are THC-free and have a broad spectrum. What may look like a tiny tea bag is, in reality, a highly sophisticated delivery device, tailored for instant uptake and premium quality, guaranteed through the patented Cannaflake technology.

Furthermore, Cannadips works directly with SpectrumLeaf’s manufacturing counterpart in the US, which boasts a facility spanning 90,000 sq ft, a dedicated team of industry experts and state-of-the-art production capabilities. These include a line of customised hi-tech machines in which SpectrumLeaf invested specially for the manufacturing of Cannadips products. SpectrumLeaf owns and operates the Cannadips brand in Europe and collaborates closely with the founders on a global scale to ensure the consistency of the brand’s quality. Cannadips products are available through regional distribution channels and the Cannadips online shop at Cannadips.eu.