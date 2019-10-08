海藍德(JF Hillebrand) 更名和175週年紀念 為雄心勃勃的未來增長計劃奠定了堅實的基礎

海藍德慶祝成立175週年，並著手製定一項雄心勃勃的增長計劃，以其產品為基礎並改善客戶體驗

JF Hillebrand, the world’s leading logistics provider to the beverage industry, today launches a major rebrand as it streamlines its affiliated companies for an enhanced customer experience in its 175th year.

With the rebrand comes a commitment to further building its global operation and plans to grow organically and with a clear path for growth through acquisitions, affirming the company as the global leading service provider in the forwarding, transport and logistics of beer, wine and spirits (BWS) and other products that require special care in transport.

重新命名後，公司將致力於進一步擴展全球業務，計劃通過併購實現內部增長，並為發展提供清晰的增長之路，從而在啤酒、葡萄酒和烈酒以及需要特殊護理產品的運輸和物流領域中奠定了全球領先服務供應商的地位 (BWS)。

The firm, formerly JF Hillebrand, now relaunches as Hillebrand, unifying previously acquired companies Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics and Satellite Logistics Group (SLG) into one core brand for a stronger identity, Hillebrand. The unification enables Hillebrand to present its specialized logistic solutions under one name.

公司的前身為JF Hillebrand，現在改名為Hillebrand，將先前收購的公司Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics和Satellite Logistics Group（SLG）統一為一個核心品牌，即Hillebrand。統一使Hillebrand能夠以一種名稱展示其專業的物流解決方案。

All three companies serve the beverage industry with an unrivalled reputation, with JF Hillebrand leading on cased and bulk alcoholic beverages, Trans Ocean for bulk solutions and flexitank engineering and SLG for keg management for the brewing sector. Research by BBDO shows that all three companies were ranked as the most knowledgeable in their respected fields by their customers, when compared to their rivals.

這三家公司均以無與倫比的聲譽為飲料行業提供物流服務，其中JF Hillebrand在領導罐裝及散裝酒精飲料的物流業務開發，Trans Ocean提供散裝液體物流解決方案和液袋(Flexitank)的工程技術，SLG則為啤酒釀造行業的啤酒罐管理。 BBDO的研究表明，與競爭對手相比，這三家公司在行內均被認為最具知識豐富的公司。

Hillebrand will continue to focus on creating effective solutions to solve the evolving needs of its customers, through technology, advancing end-to-end solutions and expanding its use of digitisation. Highlights of which can be seen in their new website www.hillebrand.com.

Hillebrand將繼續專注於創建有效的解決方案，以透過先進技術，推進端到端解決方案並擴大其數字化用途來解決其客戶不斷變化的需求。 可以在新網站www.hillebrand.com上看到其要點。

Meanwhile, the company’s new strapline ‘Forwarding Passion’ reflects both its founding purpose and longstanding position in the freight forwarding industry and its commitment to its customers to safeguard the quality and value of their products. It also reflects the passion of its workforce and the strategy used to seek growth.

同時，公司新品牌的副標題為“ Forwarding Passion”反映了其在貨運代理行業的創立宗旨和長期地位，以及其對客戶維護其產品質量和價值的承諾。還反映了其員工的熱情以及勇於尋求增長的戰略。

CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Hillebrand, Cees van Gent, said, “Unifying our brands combines the passion and knowledge housed within Hillebrand. We’re unrivalled in experience and now extend our expertise to more products that require special care.”

海藍德首席執行官兼執行董事會主席Cees van Gent表示：“統一我們的品牌結合了海藍德的熱情和知識。我們擁有無與倫比的經驗，現在將我們的專業知識擴展到更多需要特殊護理的產品。”

“Our mission is to deliver liquids and, adjacent to that, other sensitive products in a reliable way, with ultimate care, in the shortest possible transit times and always with a personable and friendly service. This is why our customers value us. Bringing our brands together makes us a stronger team and lays the foundations for an even stronger future.”

“我們的使命是在最短的運輸時間內，以始終如一的人性化和友好的服務，以關懷、 可靠的方式輸送液體飲料、特殊護理產品以及相關產品。這就是我們的客戶重視我們的原因。將我們的品牌整合在一起，使我們擁有更強大的團隊，並為更美好的未來奠定了基礎。”

Hillebrand acquired Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics in 2008, creating the JF Hillebrand Group, while SLG was bought in 2013. SLG is a supply chain specialist with a large domestic and global network of distributors and consolidation hubs facilitating the efficient collection and return of kegs. It owns Kegspediter, the industry's leading keg management solution, which will retain its name. It is an expert in managing the supply chain for brewers of any size.

Hillebrand於2008年收購了Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics，創建了JF Hillebrand Group，而SLG則於2013年被收購。SLG是供應鏈專家，擁有龐大的國內外分銷網絡和物流中心，可促進啤酒罐的高效收集和回收。它擁有行業領先的啤酒罐管理解決方案Kegspediter，並將保留其名稱。它是管理各種規模啤酒製造商供應鏈的專家。

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics has provided non-hazardous bulk liquid-transportation since 1984. It is market-leading in the design, manufacture and use of Flexitanks to deliver reliable, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements of customers. The three brands together bring unrivalled expertise in bulk, bottled and flexitank transportation to Hillebrand’s international customers.

自1984年以來，Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics就提供了非危險品的散裝液體物流以及在液袋(Flexitanks)在設計、製造和使用方面處於市場領先地位，並提供可靠、可持續和具有成本效益的解決方案，以滿足客戶的需求。這三個品牌共同為Hillebrand的國際客戶帶來了在散裝，瓶裝和液體液袋運輸方面提供無與倫比的專業知識和服務。

Hillebrand was founded in 1844 in Mainz, Germany. The company is the global leading service provider in the forwarding, transport and logistics of wine, spirits, beer and, adjacent to that, other products that require special care. Through its global carrier network Hillebrand manages logistics and transport for any quantity from a single bottle to bulk, from all origins to all destinations, for all modalities. The Group is known for its tailor-made solutions to improve efficiency in its customers’ supply chain. Hillebrand generates revenues of EUR 1.3 Billion with a team of 2,200 professionals located in 90 countries.

Hillebrand於1844年在德國美因茲成立。該公司是葡萄酒、烈酒、啤酒以及其他需要特別護理的產品貨運代理，運輸和物流更是全球領先服務供應商。 Hillebrand通過全球營運商網絡，管理從單瓶到散裝，從所有起點到所有目的地，所有方式的任何數量的物流和運輸。該集團以其量身定制的解決方案以提高客戶供應鏈的效率而聞名。 Hillebrand在全球90個國家/地區擁有2200名專業人員，其收入達13億歐元。