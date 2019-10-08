JF Hillebrand rebrand and 175th anniversary lays strong foundation for ambitious future growth plans

JF Hillebrand, the world’s leading logistics provider to the beverage industry, today launches a major rebrand as it streamlines its affiliated companies for an enhanced customer experience in its 175th year.

JF Hillebrand celebrates its 175th anniversary and embarks on an ambitious growth plan to build upon its offering and enhance the customer experience

With the rebrand comes a commitment to further building its global operation and plans to grow organically and with a clear path for growth through acquisitions, affirming the company as the global leading service provider in the forwarding, transport and logistics of beer, wine and spirits (BWS) and other products that require special care in transport.

The firm, formerly JF Hillebrand, now relaunches as Hillebrand, unifying previously acquired companies Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics and Satellite Logistics Group (SLG) into one core brand for a stronger identity, Hillebrand. The unification enables Hillebrand to present its specialized logistic solutions under one name.

All three companies serve the beverage industry with an unrivalled reputation, with JF Hillebrand leading on cased and bulk alcoholic beverages, Trans Ocean for bulk solutions and flexitank engineering and SLG for keg management for the brewing sector. Research by BBDO shows that all three companies were ranked as the most knowledgeable in their respected fields by their customers, when compared to their rivals.

Hillebrand will continue to focus on creating effective solutions to solve the evolving needs of its customers, through technology, advancing end-to-end solutions and expanding its use of digitisation. Highlights of which can be seen in their new website www.hillebrand.com.

Meanwhile, the company’s new strapline ‘Forwarding Passion’ reflects both its founding purpose and longstanding position in the freight forwarding industry and its commitment to its customers to safeguard the quality and value of their products. It also reflects the passion of its workforce and the strategy used to seek growth.

CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Hillebrand, Cees van Gent, said, “Unifying our brands combines the passion and knowledge housed within Hillebrand. We’re unrivalled in experience and now extend our expertise to more products that require special care.”

“Our mission is to deliver liquids and, adjacent to that, other sensitive products in a reliable way, with ultimate care, in the shortest possible transit times and always with a personable and friendly service. This is why our customers value us. Bringing our brands together makes us a stronger team and lays the foundations for an even stronger future.”

Hillebrand acquired Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics in 2008, creating the JF Hillebrand Group, while SLG was bought in 2013. SLG is a supply chain specialist with a large domestic and global network of distributors and consolidation hubs facilitating the efficient collection and return of kegs. It owns Kegspediter, the industry's leading keg management solution, which will retain its name. It is an expert in managing the supply chain for brewers of any size.

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics has provided non-hazardous bulk liquid-transportation since 1984. It is market-leading in the design, manufacture and use of Flexitanks to deliver reliable, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements of customers. The three brands together bring unrivalled expertise in bulk, bottled and flexitank transportation to Hillebrand’s international customers.

Hillebrand was founded in 1844 in Mainz, Germany. The company is the global leading service provider in the forwarding, transport and logistics of wine, spirits, beer and, adjacent to that, other products that require special care. Through its global carrier network Hillebrand manages logistics and transport for any quantity from a single bottle to bulk, from all origins to all destinations, for all modalities. The Group is known for its tailor-made solutions to improve efficiency in its customers’ supply chain. Hillebrand generates revenues of EUR 1.3 Billion with a team of 2,200 professionals located in 90 countries.