Ultra-Luxe Caribbean Vacation Resort Estate With Private Beach Access in St. James, Barbados to Auction via Concierge Auctions

A 10-bedroom estate tucked away on a coral cliff overlooking the Caribbean sea will auction next month via Concierge Auctions. The property has operated as a luxury resort and is income-generating, which makes it a fantastic investment opportunity. Located inside The Garden, an exclusive neighborhood in St. James, Barbados, and previously offered for $40 million, Cove Spring House will auction with a reserve of $25 million in cooperation with Rae "Muffin" Stollmeyer of Barbados Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding will be held October 29–31 via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

"Cove Spring House offers luxury amenities in a tropical setting unlike any other in the Caribbean," said Stollmeyer. "With potential for use as a luxury vacation rental or private residence, the auction presents buyers with the unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise, complete with your own private beach access. This incomparable property delivers the ultimate luxe lifestyle and will surely garner global interest."

The main residence boasts seven generously-sized bedroom suites, with an additional three bedroom suites in the separate guest house, allowing for up to 20 guests to rest comfortably. The interior boasts Palladian/Georgian architecture, which maximizes natural light and allows the trade winds to cool the home. Designed using coral stone, the stunning main residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, a state-of-the-art media room and fitness center, and multiple balconies and living areas to take in the spectacular ocean vistas.

Outdoor amenities include a resort-style free form pool area with ocean views, a hot tub, multiple covered and uncovered lounge areas, and private beach access for swimming and snorkeling.

Known for its premier golfing, astounding vistas, tropical year-round weather, and never-ending vacation vibe, Barbados is truly a haven in the Caribbean, with Cove Springs being the absolute mecca. Ample outdoor activities including beaching, golfing, and cricket are all at your fingertips, as well as premier watersports such as jet skiing, windsurfing, water skiing, tubing, sailing, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing. Located just 20 minutes from the capital, Bridgetown, and 40 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport, Cove Spring House is a tropical utopia in the heart of the Caribbean.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

