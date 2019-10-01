The Luxury Report magazine announce their awards scheme for 2020

The Luxury Report Awards 2020 will highlight the very best in travel, leisure, lifestyle and all things luxury.

The Luxury Report have announced the opening of voting for The Luxury Report Awards 2020, to mirror its sister publication The European. The tri-annual travel magazine featuring locations, products and services from around the world are looking to reward those that have excelled in their sector or location.

The 2020 awards programme is tailored to provide a comprehensive insight and an analysis of the very best in travel, leisure, lifestyle and luxury. Companies are nominated through an online voting system on the magazine’s website open to anyone. The most popular companies and services will be announced and receive a coveted trophy as well as a digital stamp/logo celebrating their win.

On the diversity of the scheme, Editor Scott Balinski said "We are accepting of businesses, locations and services from all jurisdictions and locations. We have no bias towards larger and more dominant organisations and strive to recognise smaller participants and start-ups. We simply wish to showcase those that stand out from the crowd, those who are revolutionising what it means to deliver high quality service."

Categories that the award scheme will cover include:

Accommodation

Ecotourism

Exploration

Leisure

Fine dining

Historical Insight

Property & Property Investment

The Luxury Report Awards 2019 have now closed and results will be detailed soon.

The magazine has urged anyone that believes they know of a service, location or product that deserves recognition from The Luxury Report to let them know via this form.