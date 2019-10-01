Bezeq shipped first 250K BE routers, increased ARPU by adding new services

Bezeq – The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), Israel’s leading telecommunications provider, today announced that it has successfully deployed 250K BE routers in customer homes. The BE router allows Bezeq to easily add a range of new innovative services, now and in the future. By adding new services, Bezeq was able to increase their average revenue per subscriber (ARPU - retail) in 2019. Originally the BE router was intended for Bezeq’s high-end gateway segment, however as the BE router provides a high customer performance satisfaction and fast return on investment, Bezeq decided to deploy the BE in all their markets segments (low, mid and high).

The BE router has been developed to support all of Bezeq’s broadband access technologies and in-home connectivity. The BE router provides the following connectivity;

Support AnyWan interfsce VDSL (including 35b) and G.Fast

SFP cage to support FTTH deployments (GPON, P2P, AE).

Advanced WLAN: 2x2 11n in 2.4GHz band and 3x3 .11ac in 5GHz band.

WIFI Single SSID / Band steering.

4x GE LAN ports

Z-wave for connection to in-home IoT sensors and actuators.

Using a containerized SW platform, the BE router can easily add new innovative services without the need for a full router qualification test cycle. Since the start of the deployment of the BE router, Cyber Security service using DPI technology was successfully added. Recently the BE application to manage and configure the Gateway from the user’s mobile was added. This application can be used from anywhere, provides the status of the home networking including connected devices, allows to block (IoT) devices and manage users.

The housing of the BE router was designed with the intention to move the gateway from the communications or utility cabin to living room providing significant better WiFi coverage. To further improve the WiFi coverage, the BE router has integrated EasyMeshTM capabilities and smart-band steering allowing to stream 4K quality video from the BE router to any client in the home.

The “One-LED” status concept of the BE router allows users to get a direct and unambiguous status view. This has significantly improved communication between Bezeq’s users and helpdesk.

The BE router was developed and is produced by Heights-Telecom T ltd, a growing Israeli vendor and developer of innovative CPE and networking products based on its own SW architecture, containerized SW architecture and containerized services.

Keren Leizerovitch Bezeq CMO commented, “The ability to add services easily has helped Bezeq to increase our ARPU, Heights-Telecom has proven to be a very innovative company willing to take the latest technology into development and production with highest skills and professionality. We are looking forward to adding more services to the BE router as we are convinced that this will further improve our financial results”

Gadi Malka, Heights-Telecom CEO, stated, “We strongly believe that the ability to add services to gateways allows operators to differentiate and increases customer stickiness. Heights-Telecom plans to release a couple of new services by the end of this year. One of these new services will allow improving the broadband experience of the gateway by using AI technology”.

Bezeq is Israel's leading telecommunications service provider. Established in 1984, the Company has led Israel into the new era of communications, based on the most advanced technologies and services. Bezeq and its subsidiaries offer the full range of communications services including domestic, international and cellular phone services; broadband Internet, cloud and digital services, and other data communications; satellite and Internet-based multi-channel TV; and corporate networks.

Heights telecom is a CPE and home networking products manufacturer, creating software for operators using a containerized SW platform allowing to easily add services with best performance, user experience and connectivity. Possible services to be added to the containerized SW platform are: Cyber Security, Mesh Technology, Smart Home, Advance QOS, Smart WIFI and first in class MIR software (AI and Machine learning tool to improve overall router performance)

The company HQ based in Israel with branches in the Netherlands and China.