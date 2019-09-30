FootBalance Named as “Best Use of MultiChannel” at the 2019 UK E-Commerce Awards

FootBalance is delighted to announce that at the 2019 UK E-Commerce Awards this week, FootBalance, in conjunction with its partner Iconography, were named as the winner in the ‘Best Use of Multichannel’ Award category for its integrated online / retail system.

The eCommerce Awards has consistently broken new ground in highlighting some of the very best online retailers, online companies, agencies, innovations, products and campaigns the ecommerce industry has to offer.

Given the competition in this category, which included a short-list of Dixons Carphone, Karl Lagerfeld, Lloyds Banking group & 02 Mobile, the award recognises the efforts that went into developing FootBalance’s bespoke multi-channel solution.

With its Global Headquarters in Vantaa, Finland, FootBalance was developed by a Finnish physiotherapist specializing in podiatric medicine. The system enables the rapid production of fully customized insoles at retail stores in less than ten minutes. Available for fittings at shops and special events across the globe, Footbalance insoles support your feet in proper alignment to promote healthy foot function, improving overall body alignment.

Iconography are a team of seasoned eCommerce specialists. They are the home of the superbly crafted Iconography eCommerce platform and have been building profitable, high performing eCommerce websites for their clients since 1997.