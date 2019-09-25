JUST ANNOUNCED: American Songstress Taylor Grey to Join Why Don't We for European Tour + Premieres Summer Tour Video

Taylor Grey has just announced that she will be jumping back on tour with Why Don’t We for select dates on the European run of their 8 Letters 2019 World Tour.
The singer/songwriter has been on a roll this year, completing three different tours in just one summer, releasing an assortment of new content, highlighted by completing her Junior year at Stanford. The American songstress comes directly off touring with the beloved boy band throughout the US for all of August, so it was to no surprise when Why Don’t We asked Taylor to continue opening for them on the European leg of their world tour. Taylor will be joining the band on all EU dates throughout October 2019, see below for the list of tour dates;
OCT 6 // FRYSHUSET ARENAN // SODERMAN SWEDEN
OCT 7 // SENTRUM SCENE // GRUNERLOKKA NORWAY
OCT 9 // LILLE VEGA // KØBENHAVN DENMARK
OCT 10 // DOCKS // HAMBURG GERMANY
OCT 11 // STADTHALLE OFFENBACH // FRANKFURT GERMANY
OCT 12 // WARSTEINER MUSIC HALL // DORTMUND GERMANY
OCT 14 + 16 // TIVOLIVREDENBURG // UTRECHT NETHERLANDS
OCT 15 // POPPODIUM TILBURG // TILBURG NETHERLANDS
OCT 18 // KLEINE OLYMPIAHALLE MÜNCHEN // MÜNCHEN GERMANY
For more info, go to TaylorGreyMusic.com
Speaking ahead of the tour Taylor Grey said, “I’m beyond excited to be back on the road with Why Don’t We! And I couldn’t be happier to be back in Europe so soon! The entire Why Don’t We team has become an incredible tour family and I cannot wait to reunite with them and reunite with the fans! And it’s all happening before midterms!”