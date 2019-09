JUST ANNOUNCED: American Songstress Taylor Grey to Join Why Don't We for European Tour + Premieres Summer Tour Video

Taylor Grey has just announced that she will be jumping back on tour with Why Don’t We for select dates on the European run of their 8 Letters 2019 World Tour. The announcement arrives paired with the release of another tour dairy video, click to watch .

The singer/songwriter has been on a roll this year, completing three different tours in just one summer, releasing an assortment of new content, highlighted by completing her Junior year at Stanford. The American songstress comes directly off touring with the beloved boy band throughout the US for all of August, so it was to no surprise when Why Don’t We asked Taylor to continue opening for them on the European leg of their world tour. Taylor will be joining the band on all EU dates throughout October 2019, see below for the list of tour dates;

OCT 6 // FRYSHUSET ARENAN // SODERMAN SWEDEN

OCT 7 // SENTRUM SCENE // GRUNERLOKKA NORWAY

OCT 9 // LILLE VEGA // KØBENHAVN DENMARK

OCT 10 // DOCKS // HAMBURG GERMANY

OCT 11 // STADTHALLE OFFENBACH // FRANKFURT GERMANY

OCT 12 // WARSTEINER MUSIC HALL // DORTMUND GERMANY

OCT 14 + 16 // TIVOLIVREDENBURG // UTRECHT NETHERLANDS

OCT 15 // POPPODIUM TILBURG // TILBURG NETHERLANDS

OCT 18 // KLEINE OLYMPIAHALLE MÜNCHEN // MÜNCHEN GERMANY

For more info, go to TaylorGreyMusic.com

Speaking ahead of the tour Taylor Grey said, “I’m beyond excited to be back on the road with Why Don’t We! And I couldn’t be happier to be back in Europe so soon! The entire Why Don’t We team has become an incredible tour family and I cannot wait to reunite with them and reunite with the fans! And it’s all happening before midterms!”