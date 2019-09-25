Five Star Institute and Operation Homefront Honor Veterans with Mortgage-Free Homes

The Five Star Institute, in partnership with Operation Homefront, presented mortgage free homes to five military veterans and their families last night, as part of the Keys for Life Reception & Concert, during the association’s 16th annual Five Star Conference & Expo held in Dallas.

Homes donated by JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Cooper, and US Bank

Operation Homefront, a non-profit provider for emergency financial relief and housing for military families joined Five Star for the fifth year to honor service members. JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Cooper, and US Bank, provided these mortgage free homes to five veteran recipients:

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, Sonisha Alcide

Air Force Staff Sergeant, Jonathan Norena

Air Force Staff Sergeant, Mark Porter

Army Specialist, Jessica Tutt

Air Force Senior Airman, Tiffany Walker

On stage donations were made to Operation Homefront presented by Jocelyn Martin-Leano, EVP, Chief Servicing Officer for Rushmore Loan Management in the amount of $25,000 and Ali Haralson, Chief Business Development Officer for Auction.com in the amount of $50,000.

To date, the Five Star Institute has partnered with Operation Homefront to donate more than 25 homes to veterans.

“This event is part of a larger mission, to raise awareness for the challenges veterans face in their quest to obtain housing,” said Ed Delgado, CEO and President of the Five Star Global and a Board Member of Operation Homefront. “The industry, as always, showed their full support last night and it was a privilege to honor these veterans who have served our country with the gift of mortgage-free homeownership.”

"We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected again this year to be a part of the Five Star Institute's Keys for Life program and provide mortgage-free homes to five deserving military families,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Under Ed Delgado's proactive leadership over the past five years, the entire Five Star team has clearly demonstrated their unwavering commitment to helping us help those who have done so much for all of us. By working together, we are able to help give this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the community they have worked so hard to protect.”

The Keys for Life Reception & Concert was hosted by Auction.com; co-hosted by a360 and Aspen Grove Solutions; and sponsored by partners: Five Brothers Asset Management Solutions, Home Depot Renovation Services, MCS, Mr. Cooper, and MSI.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the Five Star Institute (FSI) is a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market, through membership groups, publishing, conferences, education services, and strategic events. FSI advocates on behalf of and for industry stakeholders on policy matters and interests established to protect, preserve and promote home ownership. Learn more at TheFiveStar.com.

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive - not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families.

OperationHomefront.org