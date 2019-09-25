LFIS Selects Quantifi for Multi-Asset Portfolio Pricing and Risk Management

Quantifi , a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions today announced that it has been selected by La Française Investment Solutions (LFIS) to help the business expand its capabilities in structured credit. LFIS is a leading Paris-based quantitative asset manager, with $14bn of assets under management (1) .

LFIS required a multi-asset pricing and risk management solution that could support the growth of their sophisticated trading strategies. As such, Quantifi has been selected for its advanced pre and post-trade analytic capabilities and ability to seamlessly integrate with existing systems.

“We were impressed by Quantifi’s leading expertise in the structured credit sector and their ability to provide a complete end-to-end solution was the key factor in our decision. The advanced functionality and flexibility of Quantifi’s offering has made it easier for us to engage in price discovery and be innovative with the product design of our portfolio,” comments Michael Hattab, senior portfolio manager at LFIS. “With Quantifi’s strong emphasis on quantitative techniques for modelling and comprehensive risk management capabilities, we have enhanced how we track, trade and risk monitor investment opportunities and its platform facilitates the active management of our portfolios.”

For investment managers Quantifi delivers cross-asset trading, front-to-back operations, position management, market, credit and liquidity risk management and regulatory reporting all on an integrated platform. As well as supporting key regulatory requirements, Quantifi applies the latest technology innovations to provide new levels of usability, flexibility and ease of integration. This translates into dramatically lower time to market, lower total cost of ownership and significant improvements in operational efficiency.

“The investment management industry is in a period of rapid change fuelled by regulatory development, shifting investor preference and the rise of new technology. In this environment, firms are looking for solutions like Quantifi to help them adjust and improve how they do business,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi. “We have extensive experience supporting the investment mandates of some of the most sophisticated investment managers by providing the tools to make more informed investment decisions, improve transparency and reduce risk. We are delighted LFIS has selected Quantifi to enhance its capabilities,” continues Rohan.

Quantifi is a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions. Our award-winning suite of integrated pre and post-trade solutions allow market participants to better value, trade and risk manage their exposures and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Founded in 2002, Quantifi is trusted by the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions including five of the six largest global banks, two of the three largest asset managers, leading hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other institutions across 40 countries.

Launched in 2013, LFIS has $14 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019(1). LFIS is part of the French asset manager La Française Group and its entrepreneurial spirit is complemented by the support of La Française Group and its majority shareholder Crédit Mutuel Nord Europe. Over more than 40 years, La Française Group has developed core competencies in third-party asset management, with 635 employees and EUR 68 billion in assets across four core activities: securities, real estate, direct investing and investment solutions (as of March 31, 2019)(2) .

Source: LFIS. Unaudited data as of June 30, 2019. The EUR/USD exchange rate used is based on the June 30, 2019 Fininfo closing rate i.e. 1 EUR equals 1.1388 USD. Source: La Française Group. Unaudited data.

