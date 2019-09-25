Heal's partners with Cylindo to introduce app-less Augmented Reality for the first time in the UK market

The heritage British retailer, Heal’s, has partnered with Cylindo, the leading 3D product visualization platform for commerce, to introduce web-native augmented reality in the UK market for the first time.

The innovative mindset has made Heal’s a leading UK furniture retailer for more than two centuries now. Introducing app-less AR will help them remain at the forefront of retail, enabling customers to visualize how furniture items will look in their homes, without downloading an app.

“When someone buys a signature item like a sofa or dining table they need a lot of reassurance that the product is right for them. Our partnership with Cylindo already enables us to offer photo-realistic 360˚ images of our products; with AR we’ve taken it a step further, helping our customers to see what it would look like in their space. We’re pleased to be one of the first retailers to offer this, and will look to develop our visualisation capabilities further in the next few months.” - David Kohn, Customer & eCommerce director, Heals.

Cylindo’s web-native AR has proven to provide adoption rates that are 33 times higher than traditional Augmented Reality mobile applications, thanks to the reduced friction. This plug-and-play technology is set to transform online furniture shopping as we know it.

“Not only do we see app-less AR being warmly welcomed by our customers, but also - and perhaps especially - by the end-consumer. It’s transforming how they are making bigger purchases and also significantly shortening the decision-making time. Heal’s is a great example of a first-moving retailer taking that next big step in e-commerce” - Christian Foss, Customer Success Manager at Cylindo

Through its partnership with Cylindo, Heal’s is redefining the furniture buyer journey offering interactive experiences like 360 views, 4K HD zoom, and now, web-native augmented reality, thus staying ahead of the curve.

Heal's - The home of modern, designer and contemporary furniture, homewares, lighting, kitchen, bed and bathroom accessories and gifts. Beginning as a bed making firm in 1810, Heal's have been designing and making quality furniture ever since. We have a tradition of using the most talented designers and craftsmen of the day to make furniture that is comfortable, beautiful and affordable.

Furniture companies use Cylindo to deliver immersive 3D experiences at scale.

With more than two decades of 3D visualization experience under our belt, the team of gaming industry veterans, visual effects experts, e-commerce and retail experts, and even Oscar winners (for best 3D effects), is committed to making product visualization easy.

Powering 2.5 quintillion product variations and 9 million unique users per month, Cylindo is the catalyst that drives delightful shopping experiences, helping retailers and brands show more and sell more, with close to zero effort.

Using the Cylindo Platform companies increase conversion rates by +27% and reduce visualization cost by 58% on average.

www.cylindo.com