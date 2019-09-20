Five-Star Tooling Will Attend MSV 2019 Exhibition in the Czech Republic

Five-Star Tooling Limited Will attend the biggest exhibition MSV 2019 in the Czech Republic. This fair opening from October 7th to 11th, at Brno Exhibition Center.

It is the 61st International Engineering Fair and also the most important industrial fair in Central Europe. Attendees are professionals, with over 70% having influence over investment decisions and one-third being top managers. Five-Star would be one of the exhibitors this year.

Five-Star tooling serves clients as a leading company on injection molds, precision components and die casting tools manufacturing, with rich experience of providing one-stop solution to customers from different industries all over the global. To serve customers better far from Asia and introduce our professional performances, Five-Star has been devoted a certain amount of our profits to attend important fairs around the world, especially in Europe.

"Through this exhibition, Five-Star would take the initiative to introduce ourselves to individuals as well as companies who’re interested in our services.” Said Mr. Gendy Wong, Co-founder of Five-Star, “What’s more, we would devote ourselves to learn more about the background and requirements of our current and potential customers to build a solid base for future cooperation."

If you’re at any interest, don’t hesitate to visit our booth at hall G1, No.080 at Brno Exhibition Center, Czech Republic, from October 7th to October 11th, 2019. We Look forward to seeing you.

For ten years now, Five-Star Tooling Limited has grown to be a premier injection mold and precision components manufacturer in China. It offers a range of molds and molding services while using advanced equipments for competitive cost.

With Five-Star, clients can build their injection mold, die-casting, molding parts, and precision components within prompt lead time. At every stage, Five-Star aims to reduce sourcing procedures and costs for all its client's proceeding mold from China.

https://www.fstooling.com

Company video: https://youtu.be/pJDTDtlqfUA