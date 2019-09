Sierra Leone is making fantastic progress in the global market, and there is no doubt that GT Bank is one of the main causes of this.

The Nigerian bank offers a range of different financial services, and they make customer accessibility and communication their main priority. With the global economy at a particularly interesting point, it certainly is an interesting time to be a bank.

In this interview, Ade Adebiyi sits down with Juliette Foster for an engaging exploration of the Sierra Leone branch, its history, its inclusive services and the successes it has had.