US Election 2020: The Democratic candidates to watch out for

Scheduled for November 3rd 2020, Election Day is still well over a year away, but the race to challenge Donald Trump's presidency is well underway. 20 Democratic candidates were whittled down to 10, and it is this 10 who qualified for the most recent presidential debate – which took place on September 12th 2019.

Joe Biden

Who is he? The 76-year-old first became Barrack Obama’s Vice President in 2009. Prior to that position, Biden was the senator for Delaware. In 1988 and 2008, he ran for President but was unsuccessful – and during the latter election race, he quit after receiving less than 1% of the votes in Iowa. One of the front-runners this time around, some of his policies have drawn criticisms from some of his opponents in the election.

What issues does his campaign focus on? Extending healthcare, rebuilding the middle-classes and restoring the image of the US.

Elizabeth Warren

Who is she? The senator for Massachusetts since 2013 and a former director for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as well as a Professor at Harvard University. Warren is another of the early favourites, due to her stance for tougher regulations on the financial sector, and outspoken views on economy and inequalities issues.

What issues does her campaign focus on? Income equality, corporate regulation and more taxes on the wealthy.

Bernie Sanders

Who is he? The 77-year-old has had a lengthy career in US politics, but notably, ran for Presidency in 2016. Here, he finished as runner-up to Hillary Clinton but has decided to run again in 2020 – with similar policies. Sanders has been the senator for Vermont since 2007 and prior to that, held a seat as Vermont’s congressional district. His policies are not too dissimilar from Warren’s so the two could tussle for votes.

What issues does his campaign focus on? Universal healthcare, free college tuition, minimum wage of $15 and passing a Green New Deal.

Kamala Harris

Who is she? A former Attorney General for California and the current senator, a position she has held since 2017. Harris is one of the younger candidates for presidential nomination and her slogan “For the People” will surely resonate with millions of voters across the country. Interestingly, Harris is the third office-holding African-American woman to seek the Democratic nomination for president and she launched her campaign 47 years to the day of the first woman, Shirley Chisholm.

What issues does her campaign focus on? Tax cuts for middle-class workers, civil rights and criminal justice.

Pete Buttigieg

Who is he? The youngest of all the presidential candidates, at 37-years-old, Buttigieg is the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He has surged from being a dark horse, to one of the candidates to keep an eye on, with his admirable fundraising achievements. Also, a formal Reserve Naval Officer, he is one of two combat veterans running for presidency. However, it was 1812 the last time a mayor went on to be appointed president.

What issues does his campaign focus on? Economic opportunities, security, redevelopment and infrastructure.