Netrix, LLC Announces Increased Focus on the Legal Vertical with Dedicated Consultants and Partnerships

Netrix, LLC, a U.S.-based IT consulting company has been working with Law Firms for over 20 years. As a result of the increasing success and alignment with the industry, Netrix is fully dedicated to developing, implementing and supporting the legal industry with specific solutions and their technology partner solutions.

Netrix serves over 40,000 end-users in the legal sector and is committed to providing law firms with expert technology sourcing, IT design, integration, maintenance and management across an array of solutions and services, including document management, cloud, infrastructure and security, end-user computing and modern workplace, user adoption, unified communications, collaboration, application development and data visualization, and more.

Jay Parekh, a partner at Netrix leading the legal-focus team stated, “I’ve been working in legal for almost 25 years and look forward to bringing a stronger focus to Netrix. Over the last 4 years, we have onboarded over 40 law firms across the country including some of the largest in the world. Our strategic partnerships with organizations such as iManage, Litera, Workstorm, SeeUnity, and Capensys allows us to provide additional value to our customers. We are working diligently to scale our partnerships and meet our legal client demands. Outside of legal-specific partners, we have strong relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, Palo Alto, and many others to offer cloud, infrastructure, and security-related solutions so Netrix can be a one-stop-shop for our customers.”

Netrix specializes in the delivery of network infrastructure, data center, security, software development, systems services, unified communications, mobility, audio-visual, carrier and cloud services, hosted services, and managed services, as well as the hardware, software, and services needed to implement and support them. In short, we enable our clients to simplify their technology sourcing and speed deployment.