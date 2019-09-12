Try Not To Smile If You Have These Dental Problems

How are teeth important for us? Absolutely extremely important! Because of teeth, we can masticate to help digest food; because of teeth, our smiles and face shapes differ from each other.

They're useful and vital to us, but they are not indestructible. Though the basics of good dental hygiene are taught when we are very young, most of us still have many teeth problems. Then, what are the common dental problems? If we need dental service, where and how to get it? How to find dental clinics near us? Keep on reading to find the answers.

Do you love smiling? If you do, you should take your oral health and hygiene seriously. Why? The answer is: healthy and beautiful teeth create perfect smiles. We all love making friends with people who have attractive smiles, but not everybody has the advantage of possessing that killer smile. Because of financial capacities or negligence, lots of people all over the world suffer from the most common dental problems. According to the World Health Organization, most of the oral disease cases come from poor and disadvantageous population groups. They are unable to take care of oral health because of financial capacities.

Our teeth are like every other part of our body, and they can't be replaced. We should treasure them. Teeth get the strain from all the chewing, biting or grinding every day, so if not being taken care of, they will wear and tear. Therefore, you should care for your teeth continuously. That means brushing three times a day, flossing regularly, staying away from harmful food, and visiting your dentist often. However, even if you have followed your oral hygiene routine religiously, don't be self-satisfied. People with an excellent track record of keeping their teeth healthy can suffer from common dental problems. Keep reading to find the most common dental problems.

1. Tooth Decay

Tooth decay, also known as dental caries or cavities, is the second most prevalent disease in the United States. It occurs when the bacteria in plaque has the chance to settle on teeth, producing an acid that slowly eats away at the tooth enamel and forms holes. Especially after eating sugars and starches, this bacteria is prevalent, thus developing a healthy diet is super important.

Compared to adults, children and older people are more at risk, because their enamel is more vulnerable. If your kid develops cavities within baby teeth, as soon as the adult teeth emerge, they will be repaired. However, regular dental care routine is still necessary. The better your dental health routine, the less chance you will suffer tooth decay again.

The best way to deal with cavities is prevention which means it depends entirely on lifestyle. Once you have cavities, there is no real method to reverse them, so save your enamel while you still can. Brush twice a day, floss daily, attend routine dental exams, eat healthy foods, and avoid snacks and drinks that are high in sugar. If you, unfortunately, develop tooth decay, you should go to a dental clinic near you.

2. Bad Breath

Bad breath, also called halitosis, is a downright embarrassing problem. Some dental studies show that approximately 85% of people with halitosis have a dental condition that is to blame. Other dental problems can cause bad breath, such as gum disease, dry mouth, cavities, and oral cancer. Mouthwash can only cover up bad breath and not treat it. If you have persistent bad breath, don't hesitate to visit your dentist.

3. Dry Mouth

Dry mouth is sometimes known as xerostomia. Literally, it is caused by a lack of saliva in the mouth. As is known to all, saliva has mild antibacterial properties so that it can wash away residual plaque from teeth. Without saliva, bacteria are given a chance to remain on the enamel and begins to eat away at it.

Dry mouth can happen for different reasons, but it is a widely-known side effect of taking prescription medications. The risk aspect of dry mouth is that it can rob the moisture, lubrication, and cleansing of gums and teeth.

For older people (over fifty), dry mouth can be dangerous. As the mouth ages, saliva production naturally decreases, and the friction against teeth increases. As time goes by, if the patient left it untreated, this condition will lead to the development of tooth decay.

Unluckily, there is no direct treatment for the dry mouth so far. If the cause of your dry mouth is medication, the only guaranteed way is to stop taking it as long as your doctor approves. Sometimes, if the symptom is not severe, drinking more water can help with discomfort.

After understanding these common dental problems, you might want to know things about dentures, dental implants, and dental clinics, etc. Scroll down to get more information.

How To Get Medicare To Cover Your Dentures?

There are several "Advantage" plans, like Part C, that can cover dental procedures and even dentures themselves. These plans are offered by private companies. The cost and coverage vary from plan to plan, so make sure you choose a plan that covers your needs.

Before signing up for Part C, you need to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B first, which means you'll have to be a U.S. citizen or a permanent legal resident. Besides, you must also satisfy at least one of the following qualifications:

1) 65 years old and above and eligible for Social Security

2) Have a disability and receiving disability benefits for at least two years

3) Have end-stage renal disease (ESRD)

4) Have Lou Gehrig's disease

In addition, you must also be within the service area of a Medicare Advantage plan. Call Medicare or a professional insurance agent to find out more.

Besides Medicare Part C, there are also other ways to get dental coverage. You can purchase stand-alone dental insurance, sign up for a discount dental plan, or join your spouse's dental plan.

How Much Do Dentures Cost?

The cost of dentures in 2019 can range from $300 to $4,000 per denture or $600 to $8,000 for a complete set of lower and upper dentures depending on your financing options. A low-cost denture costs $300 to $500 per denture, or $600 to $1,000 for a complete set. These affordable dentures look artificial and less permanent because of the lower-quality materials. Mid-priced dentures typically cost $500 to $1,500 per denture or about $1,000 to $3,000 for a complete set. These dentures are heat-cured and more aesthetically pleasing and longer-lasting. Premium heat-cured dentures can cost around $2,000 to $4,000 per denture, or about $4,000 to $8,000 or more for a complete set. These dentures are often customized to meet the patient's requirements. They use high-end materials and can last as long as 5 to 10 years.

What You Need To Know About Dental Implants Costs

Average Dental Implant Cost Per Tooth in 2019: $2,000

Cost Range For A Full Set Of Dental Implants In 2019: $24,000 - $100,000

But the $2,000 dental implant cost per tooth only covers the price of the implant itself. The cost of an abutment and the restoration/crown means another $2,000 will be added to the average cost per tooth. In the end, the cost of a single tooth implant stands at $4,000 on average in the US. To make paying for dental implants more pleasant, however, many cosmetic dentists provide payment plans and/or affordable financing choices for patients.

Also, as insurance companies know the cost-benefit of dental implants, more insurance plans are beginning to cover part of the dental implant costs. So, make sure to talk with your dental insurance company to see whether they will pick up part of the tab. The huge cost range of dental implants is like the difference between purchasing a Toyota and a Tesla. When it comes to dental implants, however, this range is dependent on your mouth condition, the number of implants you need, the materials you choose, where you live, and the experience level of your cosmetic dentist.

How To Find Free Dental Clinics Near You?

Go to USDentalService.com, and you'll get information about dental service in the US, especially free dental care and dental clinics near you. For example, if you're looking for dental clinics in Georgia or New York state, you can go to the exact page or use the location function at the homepage and click SEARCH. Then, you can choose a dental clinic near you.

For free dental information, you need to go to the clinic page first, and there is a FREE mark after the dental clinic's name if it is a free one. For example, if you need free dental clinic information in Houston or Columbus, just go to the right page, then you'll see.

Though dentists can help a lot, developing a healthy lifestyle should be the most important way to keep your teeth well.