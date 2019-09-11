Save The Date: LeanIX EA Connect Days 2019, November 26-27, Bonn Germany

LeanIX, the leading global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced EA Connect Days 2019, the conference designed by and delivered for Enterprise Architects, will take place in Bonn, Germany at the World Conference Center on November 26-27, 2019. This event, specifically designed for Enterprise Architects and IT leaders, will expand on the challenges around Application Portfolio Management, Tech Obsolescence, Cloud Transformation, and more, providing strategies that attendees can implement in daily work.

Now in its sixth year, EA Connect Days 2019 will build on the success of past events, which featured speakers from innovative companies like adidas, Innogy, and Zalando. This year’s agenda is still evolving and will include contributions by speakers from Campari, EVN, Pinellas County Florida and many more. The event will bring together more than 500 Enterprise Architects, CIOs and IT leaders to uncover, discuss and learn how their peers are using data-driven EA to solve for modern IT challenges.

Attendees of the event will enjoy two inspiring days packed with knowledge sharing, practical training sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on experience with LeanIX’s latest features. In addition, LeanIX community members and ecosystem contributors will share real-world use cases and insights into tackling the daily challenges of an EA Practitioner.

The event will also feature a keynote from Bruce Daisley, VP EMEA of Twitter. A Sunday Times #1 best selling author, Daisley is responsible for the development of Twitter across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He is also the host of Eat Sleep Work Repeat, the UK’s number one business podcast.

Premium Sponsors of the event include Lean42, Deloitte and ITM.

To learn more about EA Connect Days, see highlights from last year’s event, and register for November, visit: https://www.leanix.net/ea-connect-days-2019

About LeanIX

LeanIX provides the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven architecture decisions. Hundreds of global brands such as Adidas, DHL, Merck, Vodafone, and Zalando use the LeanIX software to increase transparency, visibility, and drive real-time insights and efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to all the people who need it. Use cases include application rationalization, application portfolio management, technology asset management and the management of IT risk and compliance. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with an office in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about LeanIX, visit http://www.leanix.net or @leanix_net on Twitter.