Håkan Nilsson, CEO of Zinnovate talks leadership, strengthening his team and thinkers that inspire him

Zinnovate is a specialist IT and Management consultancy firm dedicated to help global logistics firms realise their full potential

With technology becoming ever more prevalent in how businesses and people conduct their daily life, Zinnovate are eager to do right by their customer base. And to succeed in this, they combine a focus on emerging technologies, with a hands-on approach to their partners, teams and clients. In this interview CEO Håkan Nilsson talks about what makes a leader, the diversity in his team and books and thinkers that inspire him to continue to innovate.