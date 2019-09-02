Tiago Camara and David Machado of DUALCITI talk Citizenship by Investment opportunities

DUALCITI is a tech-enabled investment company that works with high net worth individuals who want to invest in real estate.

In recent years the world has seen a rapid growth in the number of people owning large amounts of wealth with many coming from countries that also have strict travel regulations. The service offered by DUALCITI has got around this issue by offering foreign clients a package that draws on the company’s knowledge and expertise of real estate, property management, legal citizenship application and residency permits in multiple countries.

