ESPORTS DEVELOPERS, PUBLISHERS AND INDUSTRY LEADERS JOIN FORCES WITH ISFE TO CREATE A UNITED VOICE FOR ESPORTS IN EUROPE

ISFE , the Brussels-based organisation representing Europe’s video games industry and the European leaders of the global esports industry have united to launch ISFE Esports , a new group that brings together the key stakeholders and major players of one of the fastest-growing and most exciting industries in the world, with a global community of hundreds of millions of people who actively play, compete in, or watch esports each year.

Games Makers And Creators Take The Lead For Their Players, Their Fans and Their Businesses In the Video Games Industry .

Video games publishers, developers and their communities are the very foundation of esports. Their games and players generate an ecosystem that includes media services, tournament organisers, teams, professional players and fans. ISFE’s sister organisations in the U.S. (ESA), Canada (ESAC) and Australia and New Zealand (IGEA), are proud to support the launch of ISFE Esports and to be part of a global alliance with a united voice to represent the esports industry.

Olaf Coenen, Chairman of ISFE and Co-Chairman of ISFE Esports (alongside Alberto Guerrero, Head of Esports Europe, Riot Games) said: “With video games publishers, their games and their players at the very heart of esports, they are best placed to lead the growth and development of this new frontier for the video games industry, to meet its challenges, promote esports, and to provide an authoritative voice on the issues impacting their businesses.”

ISFE Esports initially brings together ISFE’s wide games publisher and national trade association membership (many of which also represent other important esports stakeholders) with major tournament organiser, ESL, key media service, Twitch and leading non-ISFE member publishers, Epic Games and Riot Games. The members of ISFE Esports are committed to growing the sector in a responsible way for the benefit of all related businesses, players and fans. They look forward to working with esports stakeholders across Europe to grow the potential of esports, to boost the flow of talent into the sector, and to promote a fair, inclusive and diverse esports culture.

ISFE Esports will:

Bring together esports stakeholders to discuss and find common ground on key issues affecting the sector

Seek to strategically align esports policy across Europe

Coordinate and articulate the voice of esports so that the sector can be represented before European policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders

Raise awareness of esports and of the opportunities it offers amongst policy makers and politicians

Encourage and facilitate the exchange of views and intelligence, and the development of best practices

Agree policy positions when required or appropriate

Identify threats and challenges to the growth and development of the esports sector

Aim to coordinate and liaise with like-minded groups and associations worldwide

“With the esports industry growing at such a fast rate, it is crucial that we publishers should bring to bear our many years of experience and, in particular, our rigorous standards for responsible gameplay for the overall good of the ecosystem and the protection of our players.”

Alberto Guerrero, Head of Esports Europe, Riot Games

“ESL’s vision to create a world where everybody can be somebody and to connect people through esports is aligned with the goals of ISFE Esports: esports is a worldwide phenomenon and its ability to rapidly reach its full potential can be accelerated by bringing together the major game creators, content providers, publishers and members of the esports ecosystem and their industry body with a common aim and a shared vision. We are excited to be a part of this unity and will support ISFE Esports in establishing the voice for esports in Europe.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO, ESL

“As the world’s leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, Twitch is excited to participate in ISFE Esports which will ensure this important, exciting and growing industry and its massive audience are fully represented at the highest level.”

Esports, or competitive video gaming, is an important and rapidly-growing segment of the video games industry, offering huge opportunities for job creation, economic growth, tourism and the development of digital skills. Esports players can progress from grassroots levels to the top of the professional ranks, depending on their talent, ambition and dedication. According to Newzoo, global esports revenues in 2019 (from organised professional competitive gaming only) will grow to €973 million (a year-on-year growth of 26.7%) and the total audience will grow to 454 million. Global revenues could reach €2.8bn by 2022.

