Stewart Lockie, GM of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait talks maintaining their momentum, customer experience and empowering staff

Since its foundation in 1967, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) has progressed to be one of the leading Kuwaiti banks providing a wide range of financial and banking services and products.

Today, the Bank offers integrated and seamless retail and corporate banking services across all its markets in Kuwait, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

In its home market of Kuwait, ABK has 31 centrally located branches, while in UAE it has two full service branches located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and one wholesale banking branch in the DIFC. In 2015, ABK acquired Piraeus Bank in Egypt. ABK - Egypt has expanded its branch network over the past three years and now operates 42 branches across Egypt, providing retail and corporate banking services.

ENDS



