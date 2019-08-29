TIME TO GET CODING - FUZE4 NINTENDO SWITCH

LEARN TO CODE WITH FUZE4 NINTENDO SWITCH. With FUZE4 Nintendo Switch you can learn to code, develop your digital skills, create and share your own games. 

F4NS is a coding environment aimed at absolute beginners and seasoned veterans alike. It includes thousands of game assets and tools to create your own.

 

"FUZE4 Nintendo Switch is a great way to introduce young people to the world of coding - it's going to be really cool to see what comes out of it." - Nolan Bushnell - Founder of Atari, CEO in Stealth Mode

 

“FUZE4 Nintendo Switch represents a fantastic opportunity to help address the digital skills gap. Teaching coding from a gaming perspective is sure to enthuse, inspire and motivate young people and provide them with a valuable life skill, imperative to the future digital landscape.” 
 

Ian Livingstone CBE - Founder Games Workshop, Director Sumo Group plc.

Join the community - fuzearena.com

 

  • Share your projects
  • Learn from the pro's
  • Comprehensive Help and Video Tutorials
     

 “FUZE4 Nintendo Switch is a ground-breaking achievement. Making games is a fun way to learn important digital skills that employers desperately seek.  This is how coding should be introduced and we hope this will have a significant impact.” - The Oliver Twins - Creators of Dizzy & the Guinness World Record holder for being ‘The Most Prolific 8 Bit Game Developers’

