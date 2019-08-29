GIRLS IN TECH CATALYST CONFERENCE LONDON RETURNS

“TED-style” presentations from the brightest leaders in tech and business, skill-building workshops, and community-building networking events. Girls in Tech, a global non-profit that works to put an end to gender inequality in high-tech industries and startups, announced that its Catalyst Conference is returning to London on Sept. 4, 2019. Catalyst is an intimate event designed to help attendees gain tactical skills, learn how to navigate their careers with confidence, and meet role models, mentors, and new friends.

Catalyst unites hundreds of mostly female attendees to advance conversations around diversity in the technology workforce. As a platform to candidly discuss the unique issues facing women in the technology industry, Catalyst aims to deliver sage advice and lessons learned from the most prestigious voices in tech and business as they share their stories in TED-style presentations, fireside chats, and networking events. This transformative event is intended to foster life-changing connections among attendees in all roles and inspire more women to start careers and thrive in STEAM.

Keynote speakers at Catalyst London 2019 include Gillian Tans, Chairwoman and former CEO, COO and President of Booking.com; Tabitha Goldstaub, Co-Founder of CognitionX, Denise Law, Head of Product at The Economist; Isabel Garvey, Managing Director at Abbey Road Studios; Zara Nanu, CEO of Gapsquare, and dozens more.

“We’re excited to bring back the Catalyst Conference to London this year! Our signature annual event is all about creating a unique meeting place, open to all, where attendees get amped about their career and the meet communities of people who can help them get where they want to go,” said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. “This year, we’re championing the unique perspectives, untold experiences, and new voices of tech and business changemakers outside of the Silicon Valley ecosystem.”

Girls in Tech Catalyst London takes place Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at The Brewery in London, UK.

Sponsors for the Girls in Tech Catalyst Conference London include: Gold: AVEVA; Silver: Visa, GoDaddy, Cisco, AWS, and Mindspace.

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech is a global non-profit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology. Adriana Gascoigne founded Girls in Tech in 2007 to create a support framework to help women advance their careers in STEM fields. Girls in Tech aims to accelerate the growth of innovative women entering into the high-tech industry and building startups. Girls in Tech achieves this through the creation of proprietary, innovative programming and strategic global partnerships.

With headquarters in San Francisco and more than 100,000 members located around the globe, Girls in Tech relies on volunteer efforts to lead each of the 52 local chapters. Programming and events vary by chapter based on local interests and needs. Girls in Tech is not just for professional women. It exists for anyone with an interest in technology, startups and providing women with a platform for growth. But Girls in Tech operates with the spirit of the girl within all of us—fearless, lively and determined. For the latest updates, read Girls in Tech’s blog or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.