EU VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IS WORTH €21BN: NEW ISFE PUBLICATION PRESENTS EUROPE’S VIDEO GAMES SECTOR IN NUMBERS

“Key Facts 2019” presents the economic, societal and demographic highlights of Europe’s video games sector including the following statistics:
- The EU market is worth €21bn
- Year on year growth is +15%
- 46% of EU gamers are women
- More than 54% of all Europeans play video games
- 28% of parents play in cooperation with their kids on the same screen
- The average age of gamers in the EU is 31
- +35 countries in Europe use ISFE’s PEGI age rating system for video games
ISFE’s Chairman, Olaf Coenen, said: “With an historic turnover of €21bn in 2018, the video games sector is making a major contribution to Europe’s digital future. The industry’s track record for pushing boundaries continues to redefine entertainment, generate new business models and deliver technologies with cross-over potential.
Simon Little, Managing Director, ISFE said: “We are delighted to present this new publication, “Key Facts 2019”. ISFE’s role is to ensure that the voice of a responsible video games ecosystem is heard and understood, that its creative and economic potential is supported and celebrated and that people around the world continue to enjoy great gaming experiences.”
Twitter: @ISFE_Games
Twitter: @ISFE_Games
Gamers are at the heart of what we do.
ISFE ensures that the voice of a responsible video games ecosystem is heard and understood, that its creative and economic potential is supported and celebrated, and that gamers around the world continue to enjoy great gaming experiences.