EU VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IS WORTH €21BN: NEW ISFE PUBLICATION PRESENTS EUROPE’S VIDEO GAMES SECTOR IN NUMBERS

With the world’s biggest video games event, gamescom, taking place this week in Cologne, ISFE launches the first edition of its new annual “Key Facts” publication , celebrating the fastest growing creative industry in the EU in numbers.

“Key Facts 2019” presents the economic, societal and demographic highlights of Europe’s video games sector including the following statistics:

The EU market is worth €21bn

Year on year growth is +15%

46% of EU gamers are women

More than 54% of all Europeans play video games

28% of parents play in cooperation with their kids on the same screen

The average age of gamers in the EU is 31

+35 countries in Europe use ISFE’s PEGI age rating system for video games

ISFE’s Chairman, Olaf Coenen, said: “With an historic turnover of €21bn in 2018, the video games sector is making a major contribution to Europe’s digital future. The industry’s track record for pushing boundaries continues to redefine entertainment, generate new business models and deliver technologies with cross-over potential.

Simon Little, Managing Director, ISFE said: “We are delighted to present this new publication, “Key Facts 2019”. ISFE’s role is to ensure that the voice of a responsible video games ecosystem is heard and understood, that its creative and economic potential is supported and celebrated and that people around the world continue to enjoy great gaming experiences.”

www.isfe.eu

https://www.isfe.eu

Gamers are at the heart of what we do.

ISFE ensures that the voice of a responsible video games ecosystem is heard and understood, that its creative and economic potential is supported and celebrated, and that gamers around the world continue to enjoy great gaming experiences.