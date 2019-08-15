ARB Releases Vehicle Packages for the Jeep Wrangler JL

ARB USA is proud to announce complete vehicle packages now available for the Jeep Wrangler JL in North America.

ARB 4x4 Accessories continues to build on its legacy of quality and innovative engineering. ARB vehicle packages provide Wrangler JL owners with a fully-integrated solution for the overlanding, rock-crawling, and weekend-wheeler market. These solutions offer customers an unrivaled level of protection, ride quality, and storage capacity in the off-road marketplace. Every component of these vehicle solutions is meticulously engineered and tested to operate in tandem with the rest of the ARB product offering.

ARB vehicle packages represent the next generation of aftermarket support for the off-road market. Quality components are not enough. ARB’s integrated solutions provide the optimal experience and best value to the customer.

The ARB Overland Package includes:

Bondi Deluxe Winch Bumper

Rear Bumper

4-Door Rock Sliders

2.5” BP-51 High-Performance Suspension Kit

Aluminum-Mesh Flat Roof Rack Kit

Front Differential Cover

Rear Differential Cover

Snorkel

JL Compressor Bracket

Twin Air Compressor

Air Manifold

Roller Drawer / Roller Floor

Roller Drawer / Roller Floor Fitting Kit

Intensity Off-Road Light Kit

Your off-road vehicle should be more than the sum of its parts. Don’t settle for pieces. Buy the ARB 4x4 Accessories solution.

Learn more at ARBUSA.com/JLPackages.