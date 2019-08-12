The Shepherd Movie Receives International Acclaim at Film Festivals

Inspired by true events, The Shepherd was written and directed by the talented Laszlo Illes. The movie’s executive producers include Kevin Greene, Valentine Nonyela, Ramin Fathie, Marcie Matthews, Roy McClurg, Jr., along with multi-award-winning film producers Franklin Eugene and Taylor Re’ Lynn.

Historical Drama About WWII, The Shepherd, Scoops the Award for Best Script and Best Actress awards from the Scandinavian International Film Festival and Best Film from the Austrian Independent Film Festival...

See the full cast and production team at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9202076/reference. The film’s screening at the 2019 edition of the Scandinavian International Film Festival resulted in Best Actress and Best Script wins. The Shepherd will also received the Best Film award from the 2019 Austrian Independent Film Festival, a further reiteration of the ingenuity and creativity that Lazlo Illes and the rest of the crew put into making the motion picture masterpiece.

Set in Europe during WWII, The Shepherd chronicles the ordeals of an old shepherd who decided in his grief to save as many Jewish lives as possible after his daughter was killed by German soldiers. The movie detailed how the shepherd overcome the difficult challenge of saving himself, the life of the Jewish family, and a wounded girl he found while searching for survivors of the war. The story is particularly intriguing as he had to deal with threats from the German soldiers who discovered that the shepherd was hiding a Jewish family.

The movie is dedicated to the unsung heroes of the Second World War and their selfless sacrifices to save the lives of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. The Shepherd also reminds historians and movie lovers across the globe of an important period of time (The Shoah) and the relevance of the era today.

The amazing delivery of the cast and their interpretation of the script have attracted the attention of movie lovers. Some of the cast of the movie include Miklos B. Szekely, Akos Horvath, Jokai Agnes, Tamas Jordan, Graham Kitchen, Gregely Goitein, András Sütö , Krisztián Endrõdy, Török Luca, and Ágota Dunai.

The movie is made to remind the world of history and more importantly, to unite everyone to prevent history from repeating itself. The movie also aims to inspire the public to be advocates for change, and champions for justice in line with a popular quote from Martin Luther King Jr. contained in a letter he wrote while in the Birmingham Jail. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

The Shepherd film can be found on the website and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/theshepherdmovie/