Labosport acquires TGMS Ltd

Labosport, a leader in sport surfaces testing, announces that it has signed today an agreement to acquire TGMS Ltd (“TGMS”), a sports surface consultancy specializing in the design & management of natural and artificial turf sports pitches in the UK. TGMS offers a comprehensive range of services including feasibility studies, design and contract supervision to support the construction of new sports pitches as well as the remediation of existing pitches.

TGMS has a broad range of experience, ranging from local playing fields and schools, through to National and International Stadia.

The acquisition has been made through Labosport PSD (“PSD”), the specialist entity of Labosport for natural turf consultancy in the UK. Together, PSD and TGMS employ some of the most highly qualified and experienced engineers and consultants available. Charles Henderson, PSD Managing Director: “This investment provides us a unique opportunity to improve service to our clients with a better geographical coverage, new technical services and bringing nine of the countries respected agronomists and project manager under one roof along with CAD and surveying specialists. This enables PSD, TGMS and ETL to deliver projects from inception to completion and ongoing maintenance and monitoring in-house, all to standards accustomed to our companies”

Richard Earl, TGMS Managing Director, commented on the acquisition: “This is a very exciting development for TGMS as it brings together two unique sets of resources and expertise in the field of sports surface design, construction and maintenance. I very much look forward to working with Charles and his team to develop what was already a mutually beneficial professional relationship in the coming years”

Labosport is a leading group of independent laboratories and institutes dedicated to sports surfaces testing and certification. With 140 employees in 13 countries, the Group offers a wide portfolio of test methods as well as technical advice and consultancy services for natural turf and synthetic sport surfaces. As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented players in its industry, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of agronomy, engineering, and chemical analyses.

TGMS provide technical support and consultancy services from project inception through to completion. The company extensive project portfolio incorporates a diverse range of clients. These include community and professional sports clubs, local authorities, schools, contractors and developers. Alongside consultancy services, the team has a long-standing commitment to research and is currently involved in research projects with Sports Governing Bodies and Universities.

www.Labosport.com

www.tgms.co.uk