Go Instore to deliver a true omnichannel shopping experience for HP customers

Go Instore has announced it will expand its work with HP Inc. to deliver a true omnichannel shopping experience for HP customers in South Africa. The move follows the successful rollout of the initiative in a number of European markets.

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=Is3fDlVM_Ts

Using Go Instore’s proprietary technology, HP Inc. customers visiting the HP online store (https://www.hpshop.co.za)in South Africa can now connect live to an HP product expert in-store via one-way video coupled with two-way audio. The service allows customers to get live advice and see up-close the products they have viewed online. By bridging the gap between the online and in-store shopping experience, HP product experts will be able to help customers discover their perfect laptop or printer from the comfort of their home, office or even on the move.

Go Instore Co-Founder, Aman Khurana, says: "We're on a mission to humanise customer experience in the digital world and are excited to expand our collaboration with HP Inc. to deliver a truly omnichannel service offering into South Africa. We've seen demand grow globally for the Go Instore sales platform as online consumers are now expecting high quality, personalised and immersive online shopping experiences.” Watch the full case study here

Brian Chavrimootoo, EMEA Trade Marketing Manager at HP commented: “We understand the power of our HP in-store sales experts in building trust and brand loyalty – we wanted to deliver the same VIP experience to our online shoppers. We have had strong success rolling this out in a couple of European markets; achieving measured increases in online conversion rates and average order value. We are delighted to now bring this futuristic consumer experience to the South African market.”

Knowing the value that consumers place on having real-life experiences Go Instore has partnered with leading brands and retailers across Europe, including Made.com, Dyson, The Perfume Shop, Le Coq Sportif, and French department store La Redoute, all with the aim of delivering the most authentic, personalised experience for online customers.

Go Instore, a leading provider of immersive omnichannel retail experiences for personalised e-commerce, creating a human to human, authentic physical in-store experience for online customers - bringing digital experiences to life. Go Instore addresses the disparity in customer experience and conversion rates between in-store and digital channels by combining HD one-way video with two-way audio to connect online customers to the best suited live sales professional, enabling companies to boost online conversion rates and average order value.

With headquarters in London, UK, Go Instore was founded in 2014.and is revolutionising the online shopping experience across the globe.

www.goinstore.com