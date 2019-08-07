The International Congress on Metal Science and Heat Treatment will be held in Moscow on September 17-19

The International Congress on Metal Science and Heat Treatment dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the outstanding Russian scientist, engineer, metallurgist and founder of scientific metallography Dmitry Chernov will take place in Moscow on September 17-19 in the Central Exhibition Complex «Expocentre».

For the first time in the history of international industrial cooperation, the capital of Russia became a space for the most important and significant world Forum of practical material scientists – the Congress of the International Federation for Heat Treatment and Surface Engineering (IFHTSE).

Specialists and experts in metal science and heat treatment of steel and alloys from all over the world will meet at the famous industry Forum.

The target audience of the Congress is represented by the heads of the largest metallurgical, machine-building and refractory enterprises, representatives of project organizations, research centres and institutes, public organizations from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Western Europe, Asia, Russia and CIS.

www.icpmht.com

The site will give you general information about the event and its organizers, program and topics.