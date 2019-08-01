ShipStation Accelerates Global Growth with Opening of Office in the United Kingdom

ShipStation, the world’s leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced the opening of its new office in London, accelerating its global growth. Already a leading delivery management software solution in the UK, ShipStation offers e-commerce retailers more integrations than any other solution and exceptional customer service to support local online sellers.

Expanded UK presence brings European brands more selling and fulfilment options than ever before...

ShipStation’s new London office supports the company’s rapid expansion in the UK, with plans to continue its international growth later this year in France. E-commerce comprises a larger share of retail in the UK than in most other global markets, including the U.S. ShipStation’s easy-to-use shipping solution and discounted carrier rates help drive operational efficiency, business growth, and increased sales for online sellers in the UK.

"ShipStation is by far the most important part of our business in allowing us to process our orders from every store and marketplace with multiple couriers,” said Jason Bain, Co-Founder of KOVERED. “ShipStation really helped us to grow our business both in the UK and internationally."

“After seeing continued growth in the UK, we’re excited to announce the opening of our new London office, and our continued commitment to local e-commerce retailers to improve operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Andrew Norman, General Manager, ShipStation UK. “The UK has one of the most advanced e-commerce landscapes globally, but merchants are often limited when it comes to reaching their customers across different channels and forced to sacrifice cost for convenience. At ShipStation, we provide merchants with the freedom to choose their carriers and channels, no matter the size of their business, and help to successfully scale their businesses along with the shifting habits and expectations of today’s consumer.“

Since launching in the UK in 2016, ShipStation has offered small businesses and enterprise retailers more than 150 integrations for a variety of selling, order processing, inventory management, and fulfilment options. ShipStation now has teams in the UK and Ireland as part of its global operation offering support 24/7. ShipStation partners with all major selling channels, e-commerce platforms, and carriers in the UK to meet the variety of needs of online sellers, including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, Royal Mail, DPD, Hermes, and more. Additionally, ShipStation offers customized branding, embedded cart solutions, and access to discounted labels with fair and transparent pricing within a single platform to seamlessly manage all of their needs.

ShipStation also rolled out its Solutions Partner programme in the UK earlier this year. The programme is open to agencies and integrators that are committed to building outstanding relationships and fulfilment experiences for clients. It offers three different levels based on commitment and investment with ShipStation. Among the many benefits, partners will be able to earn commission on client referrals, get training and enablement from ShipStation experts, set up developer accounts, and access marketing and sales assets.

“Our partners play a crucial role in the success of modern retailers by leveraging their expertise to design fantastic solutions,” said ShipStation’s Senior Director of Channels, Russell Griffin. “The Solutions Partner Programme gives our partners the ability to offer their clients more value by integrating industry-leading delivery software. We’re delighted to add names like 5874, Statement, ELS Media WeMakeWebsites, Swanky, Zynk, TymeOnline, and Netmatter to our growing family.”

“ShipStation is our go-to shipping software at 5874,” said Rupert Cross, Co-Founder and Digital Director of Birmingham-based 5874. “With a huge range of integrations into both e-commerce platforms and couriers, it’s our recommended platform.”

ShipStation’s London office is located at One Lyric Square, Hammersmith, London, W5 0NB.

