SIGNUM AVIATION WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, HERALDS FLIGHT SUPPORT COMPANY’S EXPANSION PLANS

Signum Aviation Ltd, now into its second decade as one of the leading bespoke flight support companies for business aviation, is delighted to announce the appointment of two new non-executive directors to its board.

Photo caption: Left to right – Dave Edwards, Jonathan Gill, Tom Wells.

Founded by Jonathan Gill in 2007, the business has grown substantially from a small office in Chester to its present facility at City Airport, Manchester, with a staff of 15, supporting over 20,000 flights around the world, each year with aircraft ranging in size from Cessna Mustangs through to Boeing 777s.

The business has enjoyed tremendous growth since its foundation, currently averaging a CAGR of 52.75% over the past six years.

Joining the board are Dave Edwards and Tom Wells of Windsor Capital LLP, an investment company specialising in the aviation industry. Dave’s career has always been in aviation, formerly the Executive Vice President of Qatar Airways’ business jet division, as well as MD, Middle and Asia for Gama Aviation; Tom’s career was spent with Gama Aviation as their MD, Europe for the Air Division. Together they lead Windsor Capital and its investment in a variety of aviation businesses.

Jonathan Gill, of Signum Aviation: “We are very excited about the appointment of two extremely experienced and capable individuals to our board allowing us to continue our growth and further develop our award-winning service. Having known Dave and Tom for many years and followed their careers with interest, we are looking forward to working with them at Signum and having them as part of our fantastic team.

Dave Edwards, of Windsor Capital: “Having known Jonathan for 20 years, both Tom and I are delighted to join the board of Signum Aviation. Having seen the business grow from a concept idea to what it is today has been a pleasure. With our experience of helping successful businesses grow further, especially internationally, we’re looking forward to what we can do with Jonathan and the team to help Signum continue to grow successfully.”

UK-headquartered Signum Aviation provides flight planning and operations support to an international client base spanning North America, Europe, Africa, China and the Middle East. Clients include Heads of State in Europe and Africa, government aircraft and many high net worth individuals across the globe. The company specialises in providing a personalised service offering tailored and flexible support to its customers on a 24/7 basis. Founded in 2007, with just one client, Signum has grown to handling over 20000 flights a year for a wide range of aircraft, from Citation Mustangs to Boeing 777s.

Windsor Capital LLP is an equity investment fund based in the United Kingdom. It currently owns and invests in a number of businesses in the aviation and related industries, including aviation recruitment, flight operations, digital media and aviation support services.

www.signumaviation.co.uk ¦ www.windscap.com