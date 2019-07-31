SIGNUM AVIATION WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, HERALDS FLIGHT SUPPORT COMPANY’S EXPANSION PLANS

Photo caption: Left to right – Dave Edwards, Jonathan Gill, Tom Wells.
Jonathan Gill, of Signum Aviation: “We are very excited about the appointment of two extremely experienced and capable individuals to our board allowing us to continue our growth and further develop our award-winning service. Having known Dave and Tom for many years and followed their careers with interest, we are looking forward to working with them at Signum and having them as part of our fantastic team.
Dave Edwards, of Windsor Capital: “Having known Jonathan for 20 years, both Tom and I are delighted to join the board of Signum Aviation. Having seen the business grow from a concept idea to what it is today has been a pleasure. With our experience of helping successful businesses grow further, especially internationally, we’re looking forward to what we can do with Jonathan and the team to help Signum continue to grow successfully.”
UK-headquartered Signum Aviation provides flight planning and operations support to an international client base spanning North America, Europe, Africa, China and the Middle East. Clients include Heads of State in Europe and Africa, government aircraft and many high net worth individuals across the globe. The company specialises in providing a personalised service offering tailored and flexible support to its customers on a 24/7 basis. Founded in 2007, with just one client, Signum has grown to handling over 20000 flights a year for a wide range of aircraft, from Citation Mustangs to Boeing 777s.
Windsor Capital LLP is an equity investment fund based in the United Kingdom. It currently owns and invests in a number of businesses in the aviation and related industries, including aviation recruitment, flight operations, digital media and aviation support services.