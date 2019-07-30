Become a Chartered Manager: Recognition of excellence to manage and lead

KP Training & Consulting, London signs an agreement with the CMI as an approved Chartered Manager Assessment Centre, as well as being an approved CMI Centre since 2007.

KP Training & Consulting partners with the Chartered Management Institute CMI) to qualify and upskill professionals in the workplace to boost productivity and performance.

Employers are actively looking for a professional recognized qualification on CVs, but only 1 in 5 managers have this. Getting Chartered is the highest accolade in the management profession, awarded only by the CMI in the UK. Professionals are recognized in their behaviours, reputation, advancement in careers, that is valued across all industry sectors, nationally and internationally.

With this agreement in place, KP Training announces its launch of the Chartered Manager Exemption Route program. A two in one program a study of Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership qualification with a Chartered Manager progression. The transferable skills acquired in this programme are transferable for an aspiring manager to enter the labour market, a senior role or career progression or an experienced manager requiring endorsement of current competencies.

Pre - CMI Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership

The six-day workshop provides the ideal combination of blended learning delivery (face to face, distance learning and access to over 1000 online resources), with solid academic theory, models, applied to practical real-life scenarios. This ensure that learners focus on five general specialisms and maximize the correlation between topics in each field: Personal development as a manager and leader, organisational financial management, conducting a marketing plan, resource management and conducting a project. With element of mindfulness and wellbeing, communication and report writing.

Conducting a work-based Project

The learner is able to apply their theory to tackle a real-life challenge faced by their own company or a company of their choice.

Progression - Chartered Manager Route

This endorses the prior learning achieved on the Pre-Level 5 programme of all the learner’s management theory, experience, noticeable behaviors and competencies practiced in the workplace when leading people and managing change.

Benefits

9-10 months duration with trainer support and feedback

No exam, cost and time effective, instant marketability

CMI Membership, Accredited Qualification, Chartered Manager Recognition (MCMI, CMgr)

A commitment to CPD and lifelong learning

Location: London

KP Training & Consulting is a provider of skills training and consulting solutions in London, its outset to upskill workforce to improve business productivity and performance. A ‘one stop training centre’ offering tailored, accreditation qualifications in the fields of management, business, administration, health & safety and construction. Its vision has been to bring the best out of people with the best of British education, with an international focus.



Upcoming event – Launch of the Exemption Chartered Manager Route Programme August, 2019 - London