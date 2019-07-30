WORLD-RENOWNED INVESTMENT GURU TO SPEAK AT EUROPEAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENT SUMMIT

The investment coach and Amazon No.1 Best Selling Author of Your Property Jumpstart will be the keynote speaker on Day 1 of the 6TH European Business & Investment Summit (EBIS) co-hosted by Oruga Group and the Foundation of Innovative European Economy (FIEE) from 19 to 20 September 2019.

Property Jumpstart Mastermind, Paul McFadden will be the star in a high-profile line up of international speakers at the 2019 European Business & Investment Summit in Warsaw

The event, which was originally slated for June, has gained a reputation as the premier event for foreign business and direct investment as well as a leading platform for knowledge-sharing, FDI dealings and strategic networking across Europe. The previous five events attracted thousands of international investors with over seven billion euros in deals made during the course of the summits.

The 2019 EBIS will be held at the InterContinental Warsaw and will feature keynotes from several influential business leaders, forums, panels, workshops, networking luncheon and cocktail networking held over two days and is aimed at like-minded business people and entrepreneurs in search of advice, information or investment opportunities.

Other speakers include: Dr. Joachim Arnold, Director of Global Operations OCO Global, Olga Fleming Founding Partner of Oruga Group & Fleming Wealth Online Academy, Maria Silvia Scetta, Co-Founder & CEO DeltaBlock, and more.

These industry-leaders will guide entrepreneurs to make real life connections and get started on business deals, with EDOs on site to share business location intelligence; pre-vetted potential investors actively seeking business partners to work with and relevant service providers that can help investment possibilities become realities.

“This event will serve as an umbrella for people with the same passion, dream and vision of business and investment in Europe and give them the opportunity to constructively network with one another for business purposes,” said Oruga Group founder Olga Fleming, “We are especially excited to have Paul McFadden on board, who will be also be presenting a 1-day Property Jumpstart Mastermind Program on 18 September for our VIP delegates. This dynamic Program is especially beneficial for those who are interested in mastering investment in the real estate world.”

Paul McFadden is a renowned high performance, property, and business success coach and successful entrepreneur with an ongoing mission to supporting others in developing their own wealth through property and business. His world-famous Property Jumpstart Masterclass gives people from all walks of life an open door into financial success in the world of property by showing them how to buy right, how to flip, how to trade, how to source heavily discounted deals, and more.

Delegates attending EBIS can look forward to an agenda tailored to Startup and Alternative Wealth Solutions including topics like; ‘Startup Trends and Future & Startup Challenges and Opportunities’, ‘Alternative wealth solutions through Investment in Real Estate, Bitcoin, Gold, Stock, Bonds & Aviation’ and ‘Business Structuring in the New Era of Globalization”.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via the EBIS website.

There are currently two ticket tiers available for purchase:

Regular Early Bird: €399 - Regular ticket including access to 2-day EBIS only (19 - 20 September)

VIP Early Bird: €499 –VIP ticket including 1-day private Property Jumpstart and Mastermind Event with Paul McFadden and Olga Fleming, plus 2-day EBIS access (18 - 20 September)

To register, view the full agenda, or get further information on European Business & Investment Summit (EBIS) please visit http://ebisummit.com or phone +48 608 028 828 or email at event@orugagroup.com

Oruga Group provides professional investment services in business registrations, acquisitions, and financial services, as well as real estate investments in Poland and Central Europe. It operates independent advisory for a variety of market participants, from individuals to corporate giants, providing a high level of professionalism in carrying out investment activities, looking toward to profit markup of investors. It guarantees an individual approach, up-to-date commercial solutions and high-quality legal support of performed operations.

https://orugagroup.com/en