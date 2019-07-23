German FinTech Zuper Wins 2019 European Startup of the Year Award

“From the beginning, our goal has been to develop a better financial platform on a global scale. Being selected as Europe’s best startup of 2019 acknowledges the hard work our team has put in, the great progress we’ve made, and the global need for better access to consumer-oriented financial services and products,” says Zuper Chief Executive Officer Alexey Rubtsov.

Startup Grind is the largest startup community in the world with more than 2 million members worldwide, and the organization hosted their Europe Conference on June 6th in London. The event brought together 3,000 startups, investors, and innovators from around the globe for discussions around the future of startups, venture capital, artificial intelligence, fintech, and more.

“Startup Grind is a community with the kind of global presence we aspire to. We are so honored to be selected and recognized by one of the world’s largest startup movements,” says Rubtsov, “2019 is going to be a powerful year for Zuper. We are working on releasing really big things in the next few months... and this award gives us a great validation that we’re on the right track.”

Zuper is developing a new kind of AI-driven digital financial coach focused on helping people to do more with their money. The Zuper apps for iOS and Android devices provide its users with more control over their bank accounts and new ways to save.

The German FinTech startup launched in 2017 and is supported by industry leaders including VISA, Deloitte, and Google. It offers service in Germany and Austria and plans to expand to France and more European countries in the upcoming months.

https://getzuper.com